Honda Canada welcomes an Adventurous Icon with the New XR150L

Honda Canada is bringing back an iconic nameplate to the dual-sport motorcycle world, the 2023 XR150L.

A durable, easy to ride and affordable machine that seeks adventure on and off-road. The XR name has been legendary for generations as riders have enjoyed its versatility and rugged engineering which solidifies its reputation.

Making its way to Canadian dealers this spring, the XR150L provides an accessible and easy to ride platform for those looking to get into the world of dual-sport motorcycles. With its low 33-inch seat height, comfortable ergonomics and rugged design, the XR150L takes the intimidation out of learning to ride. And for those who have more experience, it has everything needed for a fun machine to boot around the cottage backroads or trails.

The tough 5 speed gear box is synonymic with Honda’s history of reliable two wheeled machines, while the low maintenance 149cc air-cooled OHC single cylinder engine provides riders peace of mind whether they are on the road or off the beaten path. For longer rides, customers will also love the XR150L’s 10.5L fuel tank and standard luggage rack with plenty of room for any tools or spares.

With a low cost of ownership and an entry point selling price of $4,599, the XR150L is the perfect introduction to the world of motorcycle riding.

“The XL150L is an extremely important motorcycle for our product lineup, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Canada,” said Ryan Kelly, Assistant Vice President of Powersports and Power Equipment, Honda Canada. “Not only is this bike perfect for those purchasing their first motorcycle, but it’s a great option for those looking for an additional bike for themselves or their family. The XR150L gives riders a reliable, safe, low-cost and adventurous option for whatever their riding needs may be.”

Other features and benefits:

Rider friendly ergonomics: Comfortable seat with 33-inch seat height

Reliable engine: Low Maintenance 149 cc air-cooled OHC, single-cylinder engine

Full-size wheels: The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear are ready and capable of negotiating any obstacle with ease

Standard luggage rack: Allows riders space to bring items they may need for their trip

Selling Price – $4,599

Includes MSRP ($3,921), Freight, PDI & Fees ($678)

Colour – White

Source: Honda Canada