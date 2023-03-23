2023 Team Green Program now accepting registrations

Canadian Kawasaki Motors’ Team Green contingency program is back for 2023 with new contingency prizes.

Canadian Kawasaki Motors and our nationwide dealer network are proud to announce the 2023 edition of the Team Green Canada contingency program.

The program supports Canadian racers in Motocross, Arenacross, Cross-Country, Enduro, and Flat Track events.

Top-performing riders in their classes are eligible to receive contingency payouts at the end of the season that can be used as credits towards the purchase of Genuine Kawasaki Parts & Accessories.

Certain classes are also eligible to the Team Green Grand Prize of a brand-new 2024 Kawasaki KX or KLX motorcycle or a credit toward Kawasaki Genuine Parts & Accessories.

This year’s program includes nation-wide eligibility for the Grand Prize award. As well as contingency for MX and SX competitors, there are also new contingency prizes for off-road racing in other disciplines.

Changes for 2023

Changes for 2023 include:

• Eligible classes have been altered to match the MRC amateur format

• CMSBK

2023 Team Green Points Classes

The 2023 Team Green Program will award points in the following classes (or their equivalent):

65cc 7-9

65cc 10-11

65cc GP 7-11

85cc 7-11

85cc 12-16

Supermini 9-16 (85cc – 112cc 2 stroke/100cc – 150cc 4 stroke)

Girls 9-16 (65cc, 150cc 4 stroke and supermini bikes allowed)

Ladies

Schoolboy 12-17 (85cc – 125cc 2 stroke)

Two Stroke (125cc-150cc ages 12+ open to all disciplines)

250 Junior

450 Junior

Open Junior

250 Intermediate

450 Intermediate

Open Intermediate

Youth Beginner/Junior

Youth Intermediate/Pro

Vet 30A

Vet 40A

Vet 50

*National amateur events attract double points.

Prizes

Team Green Grand Prize

Racers are also eligible to the Team Green Grand Prize of a brand-new 2024 Kawasaki KX or KLX motorcycle or a credit toward Kawasaki Genuine Parts & Accessories.

Provincial/Regional Contingency

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Highest point result in province/region across all classes and bikes wins

• One contingency award for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd per province/region

• Limited to amateur riders aged under 30 only

Province/Region 1st 2nd 3rd British Columbia $ 2 000 $ 750 $ 500 Alberta $ 2 000 $ 750 $ 500 Saskatchewan $ 2 000 $ 750 $ 500 Manitoba $ 2 000 $ 750 $ 500 Ontario $ 2 000 $ 750 $ 500 Quebec $ 2 000 $ 750 $ 500 Atlantic $ 2 000 $ 750 $ 500

Model-Specific Contingency

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Highest point result among other riders on the same model across all classes and events nation-wide wins

• One credit award per model, Canada wide

• Limited to amateur riders only

Motorcycle: Amount KX65 $ 750 KX85 $ 750 KX112 $ 750 KLX110 $ 500 KLX140 $ 500 KLX300/KLX230 $ 500 KX250/KX250X $ 1 000 KX450/KX450X $ 1 000

Top Female Rider Contingency (Amateur)

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Top three point-scoring female riders nationwide win contingency credits

• Three prizes (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) Canada wide

• Limited to amateur riders only

Top Female Rider (Am) 1st 2nd 3rd $ 1 000 $ 500 $ 300

Top Female Rider Contingency (Pro)

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Top three point-scoring female riders nationwide win contingency credits

• Three prizes (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) Canada wide

• Limited to Pro riders only

Top Female Rider (Pro) 1st 2nd 3rd $ 1 000 $ 500 $ 300

Best Rider by Age Group

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Top-scoring under 12, under 20, under 30, and top three point-scoring veteran riders nation-wide win credits

• Open to Pro and Amateur riders

Age Group: Under 12 Under 20 Under 30 Top Veteran (over 30): 1st place Top Veteran (over 30): 2nd place Top Veteran (over 30): 3rd place Amount: $ 500 $ 750 $ 1 000 $ 2 000 $ 1 500 $ 750

The 2023 program will also award the dealer who acquires the most points among its riders with the 2023 Team Green Dealer Trophy.

NON-MX CONTINGENCY

Non-Motocross Contingency Award

• Team green points awarded for results in off-road enduro, Flat Track, and Mini-SBK events

• Arena Cross (AX), Supercross (SX), and other Motocross(MX)-derived events are ineligible for this contingency award

• Top three point-scoring riders nationwide win credits

• Three prizes (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) Canada wide

• Open to Pro and Amateur riders

Top Non-MX Rider 1st 2nd 3rd $ 5 000 $ 2 000 $ 1 500

Other Notes

As in previous years, there are rules and restrictions for riders wishing to participate in the Team Green program, these include:

• Riders may only earn points in 1 class per registered VIN number

• Riders with 2 or more Kawasaki Motorcycles registered can earn points in up to 3 classes

• The motorcycle must be registered to the rider or a family member in order to earn points

• Only the 10 best results for a given rider will be accepted at the end of the season

This year’s program runs from March 1st, 2023 to October 31st, 2023 inclusively and riders have until May 31st, 2023 to register. New or used 2020 or newer Canadian model KX and KLX dirt bikes are eligible to compete for Team Green Contingency Credits and the Team Green Grand Prize.

To register and consult all details, rules, and regulations of the 2023 Team Green Canada Program, visit teamgreencanada.ca.

Source: Kawasaki