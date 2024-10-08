Archives – 2022 Polaris Slingshot – A unique driving experience and endless personalization

*This article was published in Vol. 52 No. 2 of Cycle Canada digital magazine.

The Slingshot original prototype was created by a group of Polaris engineers, as a leisure activity, in 2010. But then, considering the distinctive character and high fun factor of the beast, the three-wheeler stepped up to commercial production in 2014.

The Slingshot can’t be compared to any other “non-artisanal” vehicle. It is equipped with a steering wheel and seats, like a car, but its three-wheel configuration generates a unique driving experience. The pilot sits very close to the ground, and the intense driving sensations are totally different from those of a convertible car. What’s more, since the four-cylinder engine is not locked up in a soundproof compartment, it makes you feel its presence with a melodious soundtrack.

Each year, Polaris comes up with improvements to the Slingshots and offers new customizing options. The 2022 model line is no exception.

This year marks the return of the high-end SLR model.

The sport hood is redesigned with new air intakes. Apart from aesthetics, it also improves aerodynamics and air circulation in the cockpit.

The new Excursion top is an interesting option, improving weather protection with fine style.

Driving experience improvements are also on the list with standard Brembo brakes on the R model, and offered as an option on S, SL and SLR models.

In the 2022 catalogue, you’ll find five trim levels, plus many possibilities to create your own unique model by selecting different accessories to complement aesthetics, driving refinement and performances.

Here is a closer look at what’s new for 2022:

SLINGSHOT SLR

Back for 2022, the SLR sits between the SL and R models. It is powered by the most powerful version of the ProStar four-cylinder engine, with a claimed output of 203 hp. You may recall that the original 2.4 L engine was replaced with a 2.0 L mill that’s slightly lighter while delivering similar performances. The SLR gets a two-tone paint, with red or orange accents on a forged grey base. Inside, it is equipped with the sports pack and a 7-inch screen with RIDE COMMAND.

VENTED SPORT HOOD

The all-new vented sport hood adds a distinctive look and more aggressive styling while improving aerodynamics and air flow in the cockpit, thanks to the air scoop and intakes in the fenders. The hood is made of an all-new composite fibreglass material that guarantees a better fit and a higher quality finish. The new hood is standard equipment on 2022 R models, but it’s also offered as an option for all 2020-2022 models with solid colour paint or any standard graphic paint scheme.

EXCURSION TOP

For 2022, the Slingshot can be equipped with an all-new optional Excursion top. Its structure is higher for a better visibility and the canvas top can be installed and removed without tools. This new top can only be fitted on 2022 models.

BREMBO BRAKES

The Italian brand is a recognized icon in terms of braking performance. On the Slingshot, Polaris went for four-piston models that improve grip and power, plus front discs with a 14% greater surface compared to standard models. You can’t miss these Brembo units with their red or orange callipers. They are standard equipment on R versions, but they can be added as an option on all other models.

FOUR ACCESSORY SERIES

Slingshot owners are unique and want to modify their machine to best reflect their personalities. So the company came up with four collections of accessories inspired by the experience acquired over the years.

Those looking for speed will pick the DRIVE series. Adventure seekers will go for the ESCAPE. Style and personalization lovers will choose the SHOW or DESIGN series.

DRIVE SERIES

This kit enhances performance. The AutoDrive transmission gives you better precision and speed with paddle shifters, and the ProStar Stage 1 tuning adds 25 hp to the four-cylinder engine. The Drive Series also includes the vented sport hood and Excursion top, plus heated/cooled seats, Slingshot Clear Intake, AutoDrive dead pedal and the new Ripper vented wind deflector.

ESCAPE SERIES

This kit eases long-distance travel by enhancing comfort and storage. It includes the Excursion top, and heated/cooled seats, plus numerous storage options: roll hoop storage bags, centre console bag, side storage bags, dashboard bags and overnight driver and passenger bags.

SHOW SERIES

Life is a show, and this kit has got what it takes to put up a sound and light show. It allows you to fit the interior of your Slingshot with six LED strips/pods in different locations. You can then control the colour changes with the Slingshot LED phone app or synchronize light changes with your music. As for the Roll Hoop Stage 3 Audio Kit from Rockford FosgateMD, it delivers a clear and powerful sound for music lovers.

DESIGN SERIES

Aesthetes will enjoy adding a personal touch to their machine with the various accessories offered: blacked out badge kit, lightly tinted Ripper wind deflector, painted front grill, stylish roll hoop kit, painted red fender, and more. The Slingshade top and vented sport hood are also included to add style and functionality.

FIVE DIFFERENT MODELS

Polaris offers five declinations of its Slingshot three-wheeler.

The Slingshot S is the entry model, just waiting to be accessorized as you wish.

The Slingshot SL offers higher quality trim, a 100-watt Rockford FosgateMD audio system and a 7-inch touch screen with RIDE COMMAND.

The Slingshot SLR is adorned with glossy and mat finishes, upscale sport seats and multi-tone paint with graphics throughout the bodywork.

The Slingshot R is powered by a more powerful engine (203 hp) linked to the AutoDrive transmission with paddle shift commands behind the steering wheel. It has top quality finishing details, a 7-inch touch screen with RIDE COMMAND, real-time guidance and Apple CarPlay connected services.

The Slingshot Signature LE is a limited-edition model that features tons of options from the catalogue: limited-edition tri-tone paint scheme, vented sport hood, special wheels, 7-inch RIDE COMMAND screen, GPS navigation, RIDE COMMAND+, Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 audio system, Apple CarPlay®, and much more.

For all the details, go to https://slingshot.polaris.com/en-ca/.