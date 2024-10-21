MV Agusta announces its participation in EICMA 2024, the world’s most important motorcycle show, as part of the PIERER Mobility AG Group. The legendary brand from Schiranna will unveil its highly anticipated 2025 novelties, which will all be on display at Hall 18, Stand L70.

This year’s exhibition promises to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts with a showcase of MV Agusta’s renowned “Motorcycle Art,” combining cutting-edge technology with stunning design. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close with acclaimed models like the Rush Mamba, the adventurous Enduro Veloce, and the ultra-exclusive Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro.

In addition to these iconic motorcycles, MV Agusta will reveal a selection of exciting new entries to its 2025 line-up, further reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation, performance and style, as well as a glimpse into the brand’s future.

Source: MV Agusta