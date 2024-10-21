HAAS Moto Museum Celebrates Opening Weekend nov. 9-10, 2024

When the Haas Moto Museum hosts its opening weekend Nov. 9-10 at its new North Dallas location, it will be more than just a celebration for motorcycle lovers across the country. The new location is a fulfillment of a promise to protect and build the legacy of motorcycle collector, adventurer and innovator Bobby Haas, the acclaimed creator of the Haas Moto Museum.

The Haas Moto Museum is one of the largest private collections of motorcycles in the world, and it is an unparalleled archive of 125 years of motorcycle history. The 230-bike collection boasts historical treasures ranging from 1899 to present day, including a 1938 Brough Superior and a pristine1929 Majestic (500cc), to rare racers that have either competed on board tracks or set world records as land speed machines. However, the true jewels of the Haas Moto Museum collection are the 60 custom bikes from the world’s top builders, including Craig Rodsmith, Max Hazan, Cristian Sosa and others.

The 25,000-square-foot showplace is located at 4301 Beltwood Parkway in Dallas, Texas. The museum is home not only to the unparalleled motorcycle collection but serves as a gallery for countless works of art including the world’s largest collection of paintings by noted Japanese artist Makoto Endo, who creates his pieces using only chopsticks.

Bobby Haas’ career in venture capital allowed him to pursue other passions, including aerial photography, which led him to produce many bestselling books and articles for National Geographic. Haas came to a love of motorcycles later in life. He and his partner Stacey Mayfield began collecting in 2016. The pair traveled across the globe to work with top names in motorcycles to create the world’s leading motorcycle museum. The collection was originally displayed in a small, 5,000-square-foot location, and moved to a larger home in Dallas’ Design District in 2018. However, the museum’s future was in question following Bobby’s untimely death in 2021.

“After Bobby’s sudden passing, there was a period of uncertainty in regard to keeping the collection and the team together,” says Stacey Mayfield, who remains the Museum’s director. “Fortunately, the continuance of the museum has been secured through a partnership with a group of investors who appreciate the history, passion and legacy we have worked so tirelessly to create.”

The move to the new location allows Haas Moto to create new experiences. The museum now houses a 10,000-square-foot shop for both Sparky Williamson, the museum’s chief engineer and a former builder at Strokers Dallas, and legendary custom builder Craig Rodsmith. The glass-enclosed space allows visitors to see the motorcycle restoration and maintenance process in real time. The museum plans to hold classes in the shop space starting in 2025.

“Bobby is and will always be our guiding light,” Mayfield said. “However, as we approach this new evolution of the Haas Moto Museum, we are looking forward with developments that are new and creative and prepare the museum for future growth.”

In addition to the museum and shop, Haas Moto Museum also houses the Biker Boy shop that showcases Bobby Haas’ extensive photography books, custom merchandise and hand-crafted gifts and leather goods. One of the featured items is the recently released photographic coffee table book, “The Motorcycle,” which chronicles the 13 decades of motorcycle history housed at the Haas Moto Museum.

Tickets are available now for the opening weekend festivities and beyond at haasmotomuseum.com. Guests who attend the opening weekend will have the opportunity to tour with the museum team, including Mayfield, Williamson, Rodsmith and facility manager Brent Graves. Additionally, Artscape Creative will be onsite creating limited-edition screen-printed merchandise. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy light bites and more. For example, Motokofe, a team that has converted a vintage motorcycle and sidecar into a unique mobile espresso bar, will offer beverages throughout the weekend.

Haas Moto Museum will be open beginning Saturday, Nov. 9. New regular hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is also available to host private events. Inquire within.

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Children under 12, veterans, active-duty military and first responders get in free. Tickets may be purchased on-line or in person.

About Haas Moto Museum

Haas Moto Museum is the brainchild of the late motorcycle aficionado Bobby Haas, who collected bikes with his partner, Stacey Mayfield. With more than 230 motorcycles spanning 13 decades, the collection is a joyous revival of a cultural phenomenon that continues to evolve to this day. The collection immerses guests in the evolution of motorcycles from 1899 to the present day, featuring an unparalleled collection of more than 60 custom motorcycles — a dazzling testament to the Renaissance notion of inventors creating art for the sake of art, with no blueprint or predecessor to guide their hands. Haas Moto Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at 4301 Beltwood Parkway, Dallas, Texas.

Source: Haas Moto Museum