2022: A record-breaking year for Triumph motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles, the original British Motorcycle Brand, closed 2022 with record-breaking global sales results. Since 2020 Triumph’s sales have increased by a record 31% with 83,389 riders worldwide purchasing a Triumph motorcycle in 2022, enabling the Hinckley-based brand to break every previous retail-sales record.

This was achieved with Triumph’s premium dealer network increasing to more than 740 dealers worldwide, representing a 6% growth over 2021.

In 2022 Triumph fans and customers enthusiastically welcomed the stunning new Speed Triple 1200 RR and the all-new Tiger Sport 660, which was nominated Bike of The Year 2022 by Motorcycle News with nearly 7,000 bikes sold within the year. Adventure riders were also gifted with the launch of the class-leading Tiger 1200, which was highly praised by the worldwide motorcycling press. Since its arrival in March through the end of 2022, the all-new Tiger 1200 had been trusted and chosen by almost 6,800 customers, breaking all previous Tiger 1200 sales records achieved in any 12-month period.

Triumph then launched the stunning Chrome Collection, available for one year only, bringing a unique, bold and beautiful new take on the latest generation of Triumph’s legendary modern classic Bonneville line-up and world leading Rocket 3. Triumph’s iconic Modern Classics range played a crucial role in the 2022 results, with more than 30,000 customers around the world choosing the new Bonneville family.

To close 2022 Triumph also launched a new Street Triple 765, with R and RS versions as well as a stunning Moto2™ Limited Edition, which is nearly sold out ahead of its arrival in June.

Some incredible partnerships were also key factors in making 2022 the best year ever for Triumph. The year started with the announcement of a partnership with Breitling watches, which saw the development of a truly unique and premium limited edition of Triumph’s class-leading Speed Twin and Breitling’s distinctive Top Time watch. All 270 Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition bikes were sold out within minutes from the reveal.

Triumph also embarked in a unique collaboration with Gibson Guitars which resulted the development of a one-off custom edition Les Paul Standard Reissue and Bonneville T120, featuring a host of beautiful hand-detailed custom touches designed and applied in the Triumph factory workshop. Both the unique T120 and Les Paul guitar were given as the main prize for the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’s highest fundraiser.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride also represented another record in 2022 which Triumph contributed to as the main partner. The event took place in its pre-covid format, breaking the previous fundraising record. 93,456 riders in 802 cities, spread across 104 countries, dressed dapper and rode their classic motorcycles, raising close to $6M USD to support prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Compared to the last pre-COVID edition in 2019, the 2022 DGR raised 4% more, which was 47% higher than achieved in 2021.

2022 also marked the 60th anniversary of James Bond, and being the official motorcycle partner, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated it with the creation of 60 Limited Edition Speed Triple 1200 RR motorcycles, which were sold out within minutes from the reveal. In addition, there was also an auction at Christie’s of an original Scrambler 1200 XE used in the latest Bond movie “No Time to Die”, which sold for £138,600.

During 2022 Triumph also set pivotal milestones in its racing history with the announcement of its entry into the MXGP and SuperMotocross paddocks starting in 2024. Triumph’s racing commitment was further strengthened by what is now the company’s established presence as exclusive Moto2™ engines supplier, which has been redefining the category since 2019 setting one record after another, with 72 race and outright lap records, 21 different race winners, with 8 different winners in 2022 alone, 300km/h top speed reached at least once in each season, and over one million kms raced, a milestone that was achieved during the last race weekend of 2022 in Valencia proving the 765 triple engine’s outstanding performance and reliability.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Chief Commercial Officer

“2022 was an incredible year for us at Triumph and despite some supply chain challenges we were able to deliver to our customers a record number of motorcycles.

Italy and Spain led the way in Europe with their respective +18% and +22% growth on 2021 and France confirmed itself to be Europe’s biggest market for Triumph, with more than 10,600 bikes sold and a 5% growth on 2021.

North America totalled almost 15,000 bikes sold, and grew 2% on the previous year, whilst Brazil had an outstanding 8% growth compared to 2021.

The record growth that we have achieved in the last two years is a testament to the global commitment of the Triumph team at our headquarters in Hinckley, in our factories and in every single subsidiary and dealership around the world.”

Nick Bloor – Triumph CEO

“Everyone working within the Triumph family should be incredibly proud, and I would like to thank everyone within the team, including our global dealer partners, for their great achievements.

Such record-breaking results can only be achieved when everyone is giving their best to provide our customers with, as we say in our mission, The Perfect Ride.

I can’t think of a better way to close the year in which we celebrated our 120th Anniversary.”

Main picture: New Tiger 1200 GT Pro.

Source: Triumph Motorcycles