This impressive Indian Scout 240 “Café Bobber” by Lord Drake Kustoms is not the first Indian motorcycle that the Vélez Málaga and Miami-based brand has customized.

Francisco Ali Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms) believes that little by little Indian motorcycles are beginning to be more and more present in the custom motorcycle market and are taking away sales and the market from their main rival, Harley Davidson. That is why Lord Drake Kustoms, with its workshops in Miami and Malaga, already have a workshop service specialized in custom motorcycles of this brand, both for repairs and maintenance, as well as for transformations and customizations of these motorcycles.

The modification and transformation of Indian Scout motorcycles does not stop growing, since this model is the most popular when it comes to customizing an Indian. At Lord Drake Kustoms they are specialists in wide 240 rear wheel kits and Ohlins shock absorbers for Indian and they also have a wide range of custom rims for Indian Scout and proof of this is the work done on this bike or on their previous Indian 240 ” Bad”

The work of this Indian Scout 240 “Café Bobber” is mainly notable in its rear part with the manufacture of a hanging bobber seat and a bobber rear fender manufactured by hand and glued to the wheel that allows the spectacular rear wheel to be displayed in all its splendor 240 …and to top it off some Ohlins shock absorbers.

The beautiful custom wheels (the rear 240) together with the exhaust tips, the handlebars or the led indicators are other details that have turned this Indian Scout into a mix of style since it combines a very sporty or café racer front with a rear. pure bobber style.

For more information, visit www.lorddrakekustoms.com.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms