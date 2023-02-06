EXPOMOTO Quebec announces its 2024 exhibition

Propelled by Quebec promoters and an exclusive media union between TVA, the Journal de Québec, the Journal de Montréal and TéléMag, EXPOMOTO 2024 will once again be an example of the strength of the regions with dealers from the Quebec City region and all those who gravitate towards this sport.

In response to the motorcycle industry’s request, we are announcing the 2nd edition of EXPOMOTO QUEBEC, which will be held on February 9, 10 and 11, 2024 at the Centre de foires d’ExpoCité, in Quebec City.

EXPOMOTO is the only motorcycle event in Quebec that is completely transactional, to the benefit of all visitors and exhibitors. Would you like to buy a new or slightly experienced bike? It’s in Quebec City. You want to change your equipment, your helmet, your boots? EXPOMOTO de Québec will satisfy you!

Section dedicated to used vehicles.

As for our first edition, there will be more than 400 used and new vehicles for sale by dealers in the greater Quebec City area. Never seen before in the Canadian industry!

Our partners are unanimous: they want to meet the needs of motorcycle and quad enthusiasts in Quebec!

This second edition of EXPOMOTO will have many surprises in store for all visitors. Among other things, the promoters are the only ones in Quebec to offer an admission ticket that gives you the right to return free of charge during the three days of EXPOMOTO.

Come and discover a real show for enthusiasts, a real show with your dealers from the greater Quebec City area!

