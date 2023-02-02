Toronto Motorcycle Show – Enercare Centre February 17-19, 2023

THIS FAMILY DAY WEEKEND EVENT DELIVERS PLENTY OF FUN, EXCITEMENT, AND NEW DISCOVERIES FOR RIDERS OF ALL AGES AND EXPERIENCE LEVELS

Ontario’s biggest motorcycle manufacturers’ event, the Toronto Motorcycle Show presented by NFP, is roaring back to the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19.

The show provides riding enthusiasts with their first chance to get hands-on with the newest models of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides from the top motorcycle brands, including Aprilia, Can-Am, Harley-Davidson, Honda, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha.

In addition, the Toronto Motorcycle Show will feature a selection of custom and vintage motorcycles, parts, gear, apparel, and accessories. Also front and center will be riding clubs, training schools, destinations, and charity rides, ready to answer all your riding-related questions and help you kick-start the next riding season.

In keeping with the Family Day weekend theme, this year’s show will provide three learn-to-ride experiences for children.

The Strider Adventure Zone is the perfect introduction to two-wheel riding on push bikes for kids 18 months to 5 years old, while the STACYC Kids Demos provide kids ages 3-12 an electric-powered riding experience. The Yamaha Riding Academy is ideal for 6-12 year olds with some bicycle proficiency. Kids ride Yamaha TT-R off-road motorcycles in a 15-minute session, with hands-on certified instructors and riding gear supplied.

Back by popular demand on Friday, February 17, She Rides Night is a great opportunity for motorcycle-curious women to check out what the riding culture and lifestyle are all about. Show admission that evening after 5 pm is ½ price for women, plus there’s free parking for all.

Clutch Society returns to celebrate the best of the custom indie motorcycle culture with some of the GTA’s most respected bike builders and lifestyle brands, along with some skateboard culture added to the mix this year. Produced in collaboration with Dan Lim of The Moto Foto (themotofoto.com), Clutch Society will be THE gathering place at the show, where riders of all levels, riding styles and backgrounds can refuel and hang out with friends, order a drink, talk bikes and get revved up for the upcoming riding season.

Two new exhibits debut in 2023.

ExPLR is an area for adventure riders who believe “it’s not the destination but how we get there.” Partnering with expert Marc Chartrand of RidAventure, ExPLR will be packed with seminars, new products, gnarly tales about gnarly trails, and info to riders prepare for their next adventure ride.

The Original Garage Moto display will showcase eight custom V-Twin motorcycles curated by this Canadian-based leader in performance-inspired V-Twins motorcycle parts.

Show hours are: Friday, February 17 (noon – 9 pm); Saturday, February 18 (10 am – 8 pm); Sunday, February 19 (10 am – 5 pm).

Show admission is: Adults (15+) $20; Seniors (65+) $15; Youths (6-14 years) $11; Family Pass (2 adults, 2 youths) $48; She Rides Night $10 (for women after 5:00 pm, Friday, Feb. 17).

Children 5 & under are admitted free with adult paid admission.

Visit www.torontomotorcycleshow.ca for more info and to order tickets.

The Toronto Motorcycle Show presented by NFP is produced by Power Sport Services™.

Source: Toronto Motorcycle Show