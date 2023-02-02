All-new 2023 Ninja ZX-4R and ZX-4RR join Kawasaki supersport family

Canadian Kawasaki is thrilled to announce the addition of two new members to its Ninja ZX supersport family: the all-new 2023 Ninja ZX-4R and Ninja ZX-4RR.

ALL-NEW – 2023 Ninja ZX-4R and Ninja ZX-4RR

– All-new, high-revving 399cc inline-four

– WSBK-inspired design with high-tensile steel trellis frame

– Centre ram air intake system

– High-grade Showa suspension components

– 4.3-inch TFT colour display with Circuit Mode

– Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP

– Up and down Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) – ZX-4RR

Riding the new Ninja ZX-4R goes beyond a simple ride – it’s an experience. Kawasaki put decades of thrill-seeking experience to good use to create a new, exhilarating, small displacement supersport that packs a punch.

From the unparalleled sound of the all-new 399cc inline-four with ram air intake, to the aggressive yet comfortable ergonomics to the lightweight, highly nimble handling, the Ninja ZX-4R will make you fall in love with riding all over again.

The WSBK-inspired, high-tensile steel chassis design combines tubing of varying diameter and thickness, laid out in a trellis pattern to ensure a balance of strength and flexibility. The front-end is mounted to a 37 mm Showa SFF-BP fork set to model-specific spring rate and damping characteristics to optimise both road and track performance. At the back, a high-tensile steel swingarm with hollow, reinforced pivot is paired with a Horizontal Back-link rear suspension with adjustable shock preload.

The 17-inch 5-spoke star rims are wrapped in Dunlop GPR300 radial tires and equipped with two 290 mm discs with radial-mount, monobloc, opposed four-piston calipers at the front and a 220 mm disc with single-piston caliper at the back.

The digital 4.3-inch TFT colour display features a Circuit Mode that allows riders to time laps and display track-related information more prominently. Riders can also hone the motorcycle’s behaviour by selecting between four riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider) and three levels of traction control.

The Ninja ZX-4RR takes things a step further with adjustable front fork preload and a fully adjustable Showa BFRC-lite rear shock, as well as a standard dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS).

For all the details regarding our 2023 lineup including the new Ninja ZX-4R and Ninja ZX-4RR, visit Kawasaki.ca.

Main picture: 2023 Ninja ZX-4RR. Crédit photo : Kawasaki.

Source: Kawasaki