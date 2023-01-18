Indian Motorcycle rental now available on the magical island of Madeira

Indian Motorcycle has announced a partnership with 7M Rides to provide a motorcycle rental service for Indian Motorcycle models on the magical island of Madeira. From solo, one-day rentals though to fully-guided personalised group tours, 7M Rides offers dream bikes with the peace of mind of 24/7 assistance by telephone and e-mail.

With affordable prices, 7M Rides fleet of 15 luxury rides represent five different Indian Motorcycle models to offer unique and unforgettable experiences for motorcycle-loving tourists exploring the incredible landscapes of Madeira.

For riders looking for the ultimate two-up, long-distance, the 7M Rides fleet of Indian Roadmasters pack the huge torque of the Thunderstroke motor, plenty of storage, excellent weather protection and comfortable ergonomics.

Picking up the pace, the fleet of PowerPlus equipped Indian Challengers offer the performance bagger experience with race-spec brakes, performance touring tyres and Smart Lean Technology for dynamic traction control and ABS ensuring precise cornering, maximised braking, and maximised acceleration.

Keeping it simple and classic, 7M Rides’ fleet of Indian Super Chiefs guarantee comfort for the rider and passenger, side bags, removable screen and a more manageable package featuring the Thunderstroke engine.

Those who prefer to go alone and enjoy the many curves can count on the agility and power of the Indian FTR fleet to cut loose and enjoy the pure sport of motorcycling. With an unmistakable, muscular style, the FTR is a totally unique take on American V-twin performance.

Finally, the Indian Scout lineup features iconic design complemented by nimble handling to inspire confidence for all riders – regardless of experience and skill level – through its low seat height, manageable wheelbase, and low centre of gravity.

For more information, prices, and reservations, please contact 7M Rides by visiting 7mrides.com.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.eu.

Source: Indian Motorcycles