Ducati Ends an Extraordinary Year: 61,562 Motorcycles Delivered Worldwide, 2022 is The Best Year Ever

Ducati hits record deliveries in 2022, surpassing the 60,000-bike mark for the first time in its history

The Multistrada V4 is the most loved bike by Ducatisti with more than 10,000 motorcycles delivered worldwide during 2022

Ducati sales network continues its expansion reaching a record 821 dealerships worldwide

2022 confirmed itself as an exceptional year for Ducati, which closed the period with a record of 61,562 motorcycles delivered to enthusiasts around the world, an extraordinary result that complements the successes collected by the motorcycle manufacturer in the racing world. Sales grew by 3.6 percent over 2021 and 28 percent over 2020.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati: “This sales result is the outcome of the path that has seen us has seen us steadily invest in the development of innovative motorcycles and consistently strive to improve the quality of the product and the experience enjoyed by our passionate Ducatisti. In addition, the Ducati brand has never been more loved and desirable, thanks to our extraordinary sporting achievements and our ongoing commitment to making our Ducatisti feel part of a big, welcoming family. Achieving a sales result above the already excellent of 2021 in such a difficult year for the entire automotive system, which was afflicted by serious supply discontinuities, particularly in the world of semiconductors, is really an important measure of the flexibility with which the whole of Ducati reacted, together with our suppliers and dealers. This flexibility allowed us to contain the impact on delivery delays for our fans – whom I take this opportunity to thank for their patience and dedication – and thus also to achieve this sales result. The team of women and men present in Ducati today is in my opinion the best ever and reflects the work done in recent years on the growth and enhancement of talents. Therefore, a big thank you goes to all of them because without their commitment the successes achieved by the Company would not have been possible. Thanks also to the union representatives who have always been a willing interlocutor to find together the best solution to the problems of this tumultuous year.”

In 2022, Italy confirmed itself as the leading market for Ducati, with 9,578 motorcycles and a 10 percent growth compared to 2021. The United States is in second place with 8,441 units delivered, a decrease of -6 % compared to 2021 due to logistical difficulties and delays in overseas shipments. Another strategic country for Ducati is Germany, with 6,678 motorcycles, which is growing by 9 percent over 2021, positioning itself as the third largest market.

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: “2022 was a year full of successes for Ducati and this record of deliveries is further confirmation of the solidity of the Company and of the constant growth of the brand in the world. In the first six months of the year, the international scenario was characterized by strong discontinuities in the world of logistics and supply, which penalized performance in the most important months of the season. Despite this, in the second half of the year we managed to recover and reach the highest sales volumes in the company’s history, thanks to great organizational flexibility and constant dialogue with partners and unions. Although the economic scenario in recent months has certainly worsened, we remain confident about the future thanks to the strength of an expanding sales network and a positive order portfolio, reflecting enthusiasts’ appreciation of the renewed product range”.

The Multistrada V4, in all its versions proves to be the most loved model by Ducatisti enthusiasts with 10,716 motorcycles delivered worldwide. With 7,971 units sold, the Monster was also a great success, followed by the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 6,880 bikes delivered.

These results add up to the extraordinary triumphs achieved by Ducati in the racing world, which has seen the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer triumph in MotoGP and WorldSBK.

2022 was also a record year for the sales network, which continues to grow, getting closer and closer to Ducatisti worldwide. At the end of 2022, there are 821 Ducati dealerships, the highest number ever, which, with the addition of the new markets Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mongolia, represent Ducati in as many as 96 markets.

For 2023, Ducati has presented to the public eight new models that complete an ever-wider range, able to offer all Ducatisti the most suitable bike to express their passion for two wheels. Among the most awaited models, there are certainly the Multistrada V4 Rally, the motorcycle for long adventures and the new Diavel V4, the model that won the “Most Beautiful Bike of the Show” award at EICMA. Also, the second generation of Scrambler Ducati, which confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Scrambler Ducati enthusiasts, becoming more contemporary, colorful and endowed with an even more lively personality.

To discover the entire Ducati 2023 range, visit the dedicated section on the Ducati.com website.

Main picture: Multistrada V4 S

Source: Ducati