Lucky Explorer Gentlemen Team. Ready to go.

Lucky Explorer is MV Agusta’s brand launched in 2021 and dedicated to the world of adventure and off road. Schiranna was the home base of the teams that were winners in 90 and 94 Paris-Dakar, Lucky Explorer today returns to represent the passions, emotions and values that have written pages of Italian motorcycling history.

After the presentation of a new family of motorcycles dedicated to adventure, the Schiranna brand returns to life on dirt tracks: the “Lucky Explorer Gentlemen Team” is born, and after the Deus Swank Rally of Sardinia 2022 arrives at the start of the Dakar Rally 2023, on December 31 in Saudi Arabia.

December 26, 1978, consigned to history the beginning of one of the most fascinating and dangerous adventures ever. It is the Paris-Dakar: rock, sand, gasoline and courage are the fundamental elements on which this epic race is based.

Then as now, the “nothingness” faced at full throttle, in search of the right track is the challenge that moves men to meet the desert.

Cesare Zacchetti, a veteran of the dunes and desert tracks, in his fifth Dakar in the Original by Motul category, and Ottavio Missoni, an explorer motorcyclist who is mad for off-road racing, in the Rally 2 category, will wear the colors of the Team in search of pure adventure. Riding specialized motorcycles chosen according to their respective needs, Cesare and Ottavio will follow the spirit that has guided the challenges of Edi Orioli and companions, that has made us grow up with the desire to travel, and that now screams at us to face the next horizon.

Lucky Explorer Gentlemen Team faces the Dakar Rally 2023 with the help of valuable sponsors who share our values, Engine, Persol, Motul and Airoh, and with the secret wish of reaching the finish line of one of the next editions with a bike built in Schiranna, where the history of the Dakar has deep roots.

Source: Lucky Explorer