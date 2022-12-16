DUCATI S4R NEORACER by Lord Drake Kustoms

This DUCATI MONSTER is not the first motorcycle of the Italian brand that Lord Drake Kustoms has customized in his motorcycle transformation workshop in Spain, although it is one of the most striking modification jobs on a Ducati motorcycle that he has done till the date.

To carry out the work on this custom bike, Francisco Ali Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms) has chosen a 2004 Ducati Monster S4R with its characteristic and beautiful single-sided swingarm as a base.

The first idea was to make a Ducati café racer in the purest classic style, but it was decided to change it for something less classic with an air that combined the style of café racer motorcycles with more modern and sporty airs.

Once completely disassembled, the first thing that has been done has been to modify the entire subframe and the rear part of the motorcycle. Subsequently, a license plate support with a side arm has been manufactured and both the front and rear suspensions have been modified.

A completely handmade seat has been manufactured and clip-on handlebars have been installed to give this DUCATI S4R “NEORACER” a more radical look and position.

Motogadget m blaze turn signals at the ends of the biltwell grips, led headlight and custom exhaust are other details to highlight. Although the icing on the cake are the impressive spoked wheels for Ducati, custom made for this monster S4R custom.

The front suspension legs have been anodized in gold, the chassis and other components have been painted in matt black (with baked electrostatic powder coating). And finally the tank and fenders in matt graphite gray to give the brutal and elegant appearance to this modification work on a Ducati Monster.

If you like this cafe racer motorcycle or rather “Neoracer” as we call this DUCATI S4R just contact to Lord Drake Kustoms…and they will send you one because they export worldwide!

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms