Save the date: Expomoto Quebec will be February 10 to 12, 2023

Propelled by an exclusive media union between TVA, the Journal de Québec, the Journal de Montréal and TéléMag, EXPOMOTO will be an example of the strength of the regions with the dealers of the Quebec City region and all those who gravitate around this sport. “Unity is strength”, an old saying with a lot of truth, say Yves Watier and Pierre Harvey, both promoters for over 30 years.

EXPOMOTO will be the only completely transactional event in Quebec for the benefit of all visitors and exhibitors. Would you like to buy a new bike or a slightly experienced one? It’s in Quebec City! You want to change your equipment, your helmet, your boots? You want to dream? EXPOMOTO in Quebec City will satisfy you!

EXPOMOTO QUÉBEC is presented in exclusivity with our media union partners and Beneva as well as a collaboration with Attache-remorque Québec, Huiles Hipertech and École de moto Centre-Ville de Québec. Our partners are unanimous in their desire to fulfill the needs of all motorcycle and quad enthusiasts in Quebec.

This first edition of EXPOMOTO has many surprises in store for all visitors. Among other things, your admission ticket will give you the right to return free of charge during the three days. In addition, visitors will have the chance to win a complete set of helmet, jacket, pants and motorcycle boots.

Come and discover a real show for enthusiasts, a real show with your dealers in the greater Quebec City area!

Source: Expomoto Quebec