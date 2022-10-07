Gold Wing Family Returns for 2023

In a model announcement today, American Honda confirmed that the Gold Wing family returns for the 2023 model year. For nearly five decades, Honda’s legendary flagship touring machine has starred in long-distance road rides the world over. For those who enjoy covering mile after mile on two wheels, nothing compares to the model that literally invented the touring category. Comfort, smoothness, technology and surprisingly nimble handling: these are the ingredients that make for memorable motorcycle touring, and the Gold Wing has them all in spades, along with a long list of available accessories. Available in four different trim levels, three of which feature Honda’s exclusive Dual Clutch Transmission, the Gold Wing is ready to deliver inspiring touring adventures for the new model year.

The 2023 Gold Wing line will be available in November.

GOLD WING

Known for its smooth power, comfortable ride and high-tech features, Honda’s Gold Wing family continues to define the modern touring category, as exploring long, picturesque roads with good company is exactly what this luxury cruiser is designed to do. Equipped with substantial luggage capacity, a premium sound system and convenient navigation software, the Gold Wing makes taking the scenic route the obvious choice. The comfortable seat and unparalleled suspension performance promote rider and passenger comfort for long, multi-day rides, while the Gold Wing’s agile handling and available DCT gearbox offer exceptional performance on open highways and winding backroads.

Colors Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT: Candy Ardent Red Gold Wing Tour DCT: Black; Candy Ardent Red Gold Wing Tour: Black; Candy Ardent Red Gold Wing DCT: Matte Gray

MSRP Gold Wing Tour Air Bag DCT: $32,900 Gold Wing Tour DCT: $29,600 Gold Wing Tour: $28,600 Gold Wing DCT: $25,600



