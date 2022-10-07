Canadian Kawasaki announces 2023 street motorcycle lineup plus new KX450 SR limited edition

Canadian Kawasaki Motors new and returning street motorcycle for 2023 have been announced. The first 2023 units to be unveiled includes several model updates as well as the addition of a new KLR650 variant, the 2023 KLR650 S.

We also welcome a new member in the KX motocross line with the introduction of the 2023 KX450 SR limited edition motocross machine.

NEW – 2023 KLR650 S

– Lower seat height of 815 mm (vs. 870 mm)

– Lowered suspension settings (170/177 mm front/rear wheel travel)

– Reduced seat thickness by 35 mm

– 185 mm ground clearance (vs. 210 mm)

The legendary KLR650 lineup becomes even more accessible with the addition of the new lowered KLR650 S.

Key specs of the KRL650 S version have been tuned to bring down the overall seat height down by 55 mm to accommodate shorter riders. The saddle is slimmer and fitted with an optimised urethane that ensures the rider’s comfort. It can also be fitted to the standard-height KLR650 to help customise the seat height to the rider’s needs.

The suspension front and rear have also been lowered while the spring rate and damping force were tuned to accommodate the updated settings without compromising on ride comfort and capability.

The side stand was shortened by 30 mm for ease of use when sitting in the lowered seat.

NEW – 2023 KX450 SR

– SHOWA front fork with titanium-oxide coating and rear shock

– Renthal rear sprocket with D.I.D. gold chain

– Pro Circuit Ti-6 titanium exhaust system

– XTRIG ROCS-TECH triple clamp with Progressive Handlebar Damping System (PHDS)

– Kawasaki Racing Team by Hinson clutch cover

– D.I.D. Dirt Star ST-X black wheels

– Revised ECU/DFI settings

The new 2023 KX450 SR elevates the performance and durability of the championship-proven KX450 thanks to the addition of special competition components derived from the factory team.

The new SHOWA suspension package allows racers to fully customise the level of support and responsiveness they require on the track. The front fork’s inner tubes’ titanium-oxide coating reduces friction and improves fork action.

The XTRIG ROCS triple clamp helps reduce inner tube distortion while also allowing the fork to work and flex while the PHDS contributes to a precise steering by absorbing the vibrations. Racers have can also customise the Renthal Fatbar handlebar positioning with 12 different adjustments.

Inside the lightweight perimeter frame, the engine’s ECU and DFI settings have been optimised and paired with a Pro Circuit titanium exhaust system for an increased output and reduced weight. The KX450 SR also comes with standard Launch Control for consistent holeshots.

UPDATED – 2023 KLX230 and KLX230 S

The 2023 KLX230 and KLX230 S received several updates for added versatility. The air-cooled 233cc single’s ECU settings were revised to not only reduce engine noise at idle but also to enhance the performance in a wider range of altitudes and temperatures.

Design-wise, both models get a sportier, more aggressive styling with a KX-inspired front fender and an LED headlight.

UPDATED – 2023 Ninja 650 and Z650

Our popular mid-size sportbike and naked bike, the Ninja 650 and Z650, are now offered with standard Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC).

To learn more about all our new and returning 2023 street and Jet Ski models, visit Kawasaki.ca.

Let the good times roll.

Source: Kawasaki