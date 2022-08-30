Harley-Davidson reveals new Apex factory custom paint

In mid-August 2022, Harley-Davidson revealed the new Apex factory custom paint option for select Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring models. The dynamic new paint scheme debuts at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Apex custom paint is inspired by the long and successful competition history of Harley-Davidson, the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand. A racing legacy established more than a century ago in hill climbs, enduros, and fairground flat tracks continues today as the Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory team defends its 2021 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers championship.

“Apex factory custom paint gives riders the opportunity to express the thrill of speed and competition on the bodywork of their bagger,” said Brad Richards, VP of Design and Creative Director – Motorcycles. “This paint scheme communicates velocity and forward momentum with lines and colors inspired by Harley-Davidson® competition motorcycles.”

The Apex paint scheme features a graphic outline on the fuel tank which mimics the shape of the tank on the legendary Harley-Davidson® XR750 flat track racing motorcycle. On models with a fairing the graphic sweeps back to align with the tank graphic and leads with an angle that suggests speed. The lines on the front fender connect visually to those on the side covers and saddlebags, creating a flowing effect. When viewed in profile, the motorcycle appears to be in motion.

The color scheme starts with a base of Vivid Black paint. A graphic element adds Gauntlet Gray panels surrounded by an accent stripe of Jet Fire Orange – the original color applied to the XR750 competition models. Each panel is designed with inner drop shadows and a subtle Bar & Shield pattern that fades in and out throughout the scheme. This fade effect was inspired by the checkered fade seen on Harley-Davidson Factory Team race bikes. Clear coat paint is applied as a final layer. The Apex custom paint is applied in-house at Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Assembly and Harley-Davidson Tomahawk Operations.

The Apex custom paint will be offered globally for the remainder of the 2022 model ordering period as a factory-installed option for nine Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models:

Road King® Special model

Street Glide® Special model (Chrome and Black trim versions)

Ultra Limited model (Chrome and Black trim versions)

Road Glide® Limited model (Chrome and Black trim versions)

Road Glide® Special model (Chrome and Black trim versions)

Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories will offer Tour-Pak® luggage carriers and custom front fenders painted to match the Apex paint scheme. This will allow riders to further customize a motorcycle ordered with Apex factory custom paint.

See a local authorized Harley-Davidson® dealer for details on ordering a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle and accessories with Apex factory custom paint.

Source: Harley-Davidson