Mitas is announcing price increases for motorcycle, scooter, go kart, trailer and aircraft tires. Increases of up to 10% will be effective from September 1, 2022. Price increases may vary across specific products and regions.

The price increase is a result of the changing market conditions and rise in the cost of raw materials, energy and logistics. Specific details on the increase will be communicated directly to customers by Mitas representatives in each market.

Source: Mitas