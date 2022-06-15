Premiere for the world’s first Airbag Jeans for motorcyclists

After years of innovation, it’s time for the world’s first full body airbag collection aimed at motorcyclists

to hit the market. The jeans have built-in airbags and is the first product designed to protect motorcyclists’

lower body from impact hits. The jeans are part of a larger airbag clothes collection that will be launched

together with airbag vests and UHMWPE jackets.

Moses Shahrivar is the founder of Airbag Inside Sweden AB, and the creator of the brand Mo’cycle. His

mission is to create a successful global fashion-tech brand; however, the most important purpose is to save

lives and reduce injuries.

The airbag products are available on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo from the 21st of June and the

campaign will run for 30 days until the 21st of July 2022. More than 112.000 motorcycle riders have

already signed up on the waiting list for the launch. Jimmy Fallon featured the airbag jeans on The Tonight

Show and CNN Business picked up the news already during the prototype stage.

“I am super excited that we are finally ready for launch and can offer a fashionable collection of protective

airbag clothes to motorcyclists all over the world. This means that the motorcycle community has a better

alternative to kevlar jeans and can ride even safer”, says Moses Shahrivar.

Moses Shahrivar has an extensive background from the fashion industry and is also a well-known profile in

the artist community. In 2021, he presented his idea to the Swedish TV-program “Dragons’ Den” (Shark

Tank) at SVT and three dragons invested in the idea, Jacob de Geer, Shervin Razani and Jonas

Eriksson.

“Being part of Dragons’ Den has opened many doors and I am grateful for the support I have received from all

my investors; without them I would not be here. This launch is only the first step of a hopefully long and

successful business journey that saves people along the way”, says Moses.

The Head office is in Lysekil, Sweden and has six employees. The company has received funding from EU’s

Horizon 2020 Research & Innovation programme and has a patent pending on the Airbag jeans. The

airbag collection is made with CE approved UHMWPE motorcycle denim, that is extremely abrasion

resistant, stretchable, water repellent and stronger than steel. The UHMWPE fiber comes from spacetechnology

and has now found its way into fashion-tech, as denim.

For more information, visit www.mocycle.com.