Cardo and KTM join forces to unveil KTM Packtalk Edge

KTM PACKTALK EDGE offers all the innovative features & benefits of Cardo’s most sophisticated system, but in a bold look for those that bleed orange

Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today unveiled the KTM PACTALK EDGE – a special edition PACTALK EDGE, featuring a distinctive KTM orange finish, developed and released in partnership with Austrian motorcycle powerhouse. Now KTM riders (aka “orange bleeders”) can flex their KTM pride with this special edition of Cardo’s most-advanced helmet communication system.

“Our alliance with Cardo Systems means we can celebrate two things that are really important to us: leading technology, and a fun and thrilling riding experience,” said Federico Valentini, KTM Head of Global Marketing. “Equipping KTM riders with leading technology to maximize their riding experience is our first and foremost goal, and there is no better partner to help achieve this than Cardo Systems. The KTM PACKTALK EDGE will significantly enhance any shared trip, whether by road on a KTM Duke or off-road on a KTM Adventure.”

Proudly sporting a black KTM logo against its orange finish, KTM PACKTALK EDGE offers all the state-of-the-art features and benefits of the recently launched PACKTALK EDGE, including second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) connectivity, unparalleled audio clarity from JBL, and an enhanced microphone and noise cancellation system. PACKTALK EDGE offers faster pairing in DMC and Bluetooth modes, and is capable of connecting up to 15 riders with a range of nearly one mile. Cardo’s Natural Voice Operation technology means riders can keep their eyes on the road, hands on the bars and initiate a variety of Packtalk features and functions by simply saying “Hey, Cardo.” Antenna free, PACKTALK EDGE also features a new magnetic “Air Mount,” is waterproof, dust and mudproof, and is compatible with all helmet makes and models.

“It is an absolute pleasure to join forces with a brand as respected as KTM to offer KTM riders and fans of the brand our most-advanced product in a look that’s close to their hearts,” said Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development at Cardo Systems. “Motorcyclists the world over are keenly aware that when they see orange, they know it’s KTM, and the KTM PACKTALK EDGE Special Edition allows riders to proudly display their loyalty for this iconic brand.”

Offering 13-hours of battery life, the KTM PACKTALK EDGE comes standard with a USB-C plug and fast charging technology. A quick 20-minute charge gives users two hours of ride time, with a full charge achieved in less than two hours. The KTM PACKTALK EDGE is fully compatible with any KTM TFT* to receive FM radio (with six presets) or other App options.

Over-the-air software updates via the Cardo Connect App, mean that no cables or Wi-Fi adapters are required to ensure the KTM PACKTALK EDGE device is loaded with the latest firmware. The new KTM PACKTALK EDGE has an MSRP of $389.95 and will be available from KTM and Cardo System retailers in June, or ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com.

Source: Cardo Systems