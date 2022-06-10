2023 and 2024 ISDE host countries confirmed

During the recent FIM Board meeting the host countries for the next two editions of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) were confirmed as follows: 2023 Argentina (CAMOD) and 2024 Spain (RFME).

Next year will see the ISDE return to Argentina, this being only the second time that this historic event has visited this South American country, the inaugural visit being back in 2014 when the enduro world descended on San Juan for a memorable edition of the 6DAYS. David Eli – Director of +Eventos was at the helm eight years ago and therefore has previous experience of organising a successful ISDE alongside other high-profile events such as the MXGP of Patagonia and the Desafio Ruta 40 – Cross-Country Rallies, all staged in Argentina. Details regarding dates / location will be released during this year’s ISDE in France.

Then a year later, in 2024, the FIM International Six Days of Enduro will return to Spain for the fifth occasion, with this enduro rich country having previously hosted the event in 1970 – El Escorial, 1985 – Alp, 2000 – Granada and 2016 – Navarra. The last time the 6DAYS was held in Spain in 2016 it also marked the first edition of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, which took place during the last three days of the competition at that time, with both the modern and historic event attracting a high level of entries. As is traditional full details of this event will be released during the 2023 ISDE.

Post pandemic and more than one hundred years since the first ISDE was run in Great Britain, confirmation of the next two editions of the 6DAYS at this early stage reinforces that the event remains one of the most important off-road competitions for national federations and the motorcycle industry. Moreover, with travel now back to normal, the return of the ISDE to Argentina next year confirms that it continues to be a real global competition with the plan to visit other overseas countries every three or four years to assist with the development of important markets for enduro.

Delighted to be able to confirm the next two host countries Jorge Viegas – FIM President said: “Interest to stage the 6DAYS post the pandemic is both strong and healthy and will allow us to return to our plan of taking this long-standing competition to new and established countries throughout the world so it can play its part in growing new enduro markets. The next three editions of the ISDE in France, Argentina and Spain respectively will really cement the huge importance of this event in the international off-road calendar as one of the biggest and most import occasions each year.”

Whilst planning has already started for 2023 and 2024, the immediate focus is on this year’s ISDE to be held at Le Puy-en-Velay, France from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September, which is now less than three months away. To keep up to date with all the latest news and to learn all about the 2022 ISDE visit – www.fim-isde.com.

Main picture: Ambiance ISDE 2021. © Dario Agrati.

Source: ISDE