Canadian Kawasaki adds CMSBK road racing to 2022 Team Green program eligibility

The 2022 Team Green Canada program becomes even more inclusive than ever before with the addition of a new series and discipline to the list of eligible events.

Riders competing in the 2022 Canadian Mini Superbike Championship (CMSBK) can now earn points toward the Canadian Kawasaki Team Green contingency program.

The Team Green program, designed to support Canadian amateur racers in different disciplines, now adds road racing to its roster of eligible classes.

Racers competing on 2019-2022 Kawasaki KLX110R, KLX140R, or on Z125 minimotos in select classes will get a chance to earn contingency points by taking part in the CMSBK series.

Those points allow racers to compete for credits toward Kawasaki Genuine Parts & Accessories as well as the Grand Prize of a brand-new 2023 Kawasaki KX or KLX motorcycle.

“The Canadian Mini Superbike Championship is a key piece of the road-racing ladder in Canada and will help bring a new generation of motorcycle racers and fans into our sport.” said Jacob Black, Brand and Marketing Strategist for Canadian Kawasaki Motors. “We’ve long needed this sort of platform here in Canada and Kawasaki is proud to be a part of it.”

Kawasaki will award points for riders on eligible Kawasaki motorcycles racing in the Moto 1, Moto 2, Moto 3, or in Sport 1, Sport 2, or Sport 3 classes of the CMSBK series.

Racers can submit their profiles now for the 2022 Team Green program, running from April 1st to October 31st, 2022, and have until May 31st, 2022, to register. For the program’s rules and regulations and to register, visit teamgreencanada.ca. To learn more about CMSBK, visit supersonicschool.com.

Source: Kawasaki