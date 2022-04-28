KTM unveils its new SIX DAYS models

As the 2022 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) edges ever closer, KTM has recently taken the opportunity to unveil its new enduro motorcycles, including its SIX DAYS special editions that celebrate the brand’s long and successful association with this historic event. This fact is reinforced with KTM being the first manufacturer to introduce a SIX DAYS model range, a tradition that now dates back almost twenty years.

The 2023 KTM SIX DAYS line up comprises of no less than six different models – this includes a duo of two stroke machines and a quadruple offering of four stroke motorcycles, as follows:

2-Stroke: KTM 250 EXC SIX DAYS and KTM 300 EXC SIX DAYS

4-Stroke: KTM 250 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS and KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS.

As you would expect, all the KTM SIX DAYS models are designed and built for the rigors of the ISDE and benefit from an array of exclusive parts that includes orange anodised triple clamps, a solid rear disc, plus a softer and grippier seat – finished in blue and red and which incorporates a French flag design with this year’s event set to take place at Le Puy-en-Velay, France from Monday 29 August to Saturday 3 September.

Confirming and extending their commitment to the ISDE there will once again be a strong orange presence in France later this year as the Austrian brand will soon announce details of their full racing support and rental services, which will be available to all KTM riders.

Keep up to date with all the latest ISDE news at www.fim-isde.com.

Main photo: 2023 KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS © KTM Group.

Source: KTM and ISDE