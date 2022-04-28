Husqvarna motorcycles unveils 2023 minicycle motocross range

Four competition-focused machines continue to set the standard for youth racing across the globe

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to unveil its minicycle motocross range for 2023 with race-tested MAXXIS tires and a fresh new look leading the changes to TC 85, TC 65 and TC 50 models. Designed for the highest levels of competition, each 2-stroke machine continues to feature the latest technology and premium components, which ensure aspiring young racers have the greatest chance of success on the racetrack.

The perfect entry-level machine for youngsters looking to step into the exciting world of motocross, the TC 50 is a pure competition motorcycle equipped with high quality components and the latest in 2-stroke technology. With easily adjustable, best-in-class WP suspension, waved brake discs, and an advanced chassis designed specifically for youth racers, the TC 50 is a complete racing machine.

Benefitting from the most upgrades in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 minicycle lineup is the TC 65. In addition to the new MAXXIS MX-ST tires and revised graphics, it features new floating brake calipers from Formula, together with a proven 198 mm front wave disc and larger 180 mm rear disc (+20 mm), for superior stopping power. Completing the list of improvements to the TC 65 are new clutch and brake components for reduced wear and maximum durability, which help make the TC 65 the most advanced 65 cc minicycle on the market today.

The TC 85 continues to bridge the gap between the smallest motocross models and the full-size machines available. Already at the top of its class in terms of high-quality components, performance, and handling, the 85 cc model is now fitted with MAXXIS MX-ST tires on both the 17”/14” version and the 19”/16”, which give all young riders an enhanced riding experience. Striking new graphics complete the changes for this competition-focused machine in 2023.

2023 TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Striking new white, grey and yellow TC 85 (17/14; 19/16), TC 65 and TC 50 graphics underline Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish heritage

New MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tires for all models ensure exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction

All models deliver unrivalled engine performance and rideability

Easily adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology and XACT PDS monoshock ensure optimal performance and low weight

Confidence-inspiring ergonomics and a high-grip seat cover for comfort and control

New Formula clutch assembly on the TC 65 for improved action and durability

New larger rear disc and brake components from Formula for enhanced TC 65 stopping power

NEKEN tapered aluminum handlebars ensure optimized ergonomics for TC 65 and TC 50

Roller actuated TC 85 throttle assembly for a smooth action in all conditions

Black Excel rims and CNC-machined hubs guarantee low unsprung weight and greater stability on TC 85

To further enhance performance and personalize all minicycle machines, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range offers a high-quality selection of engine and chassis upgrade options. In addition, youth racers can ride in style thanks to the comprehensive Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. Featuring items such as the Kids Railed Helmet, Kids Strata Goggles and Kids Railed Shirt, all clothing is performance-focused ensuring both comfort and protection for riders of all ages and abilities.

The 2023 minicycles motocross lineup will be available from May onwards at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. For further details, please refer to www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.

Source: Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc.