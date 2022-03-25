2022 Team Green program now accepting registrations

Canadian Kawasaki Motors’ Team Green contingency program is back for 2022 and more inclusive than ever.

Canadian Kawasaki Motors and our nationwide dealer network are proud to announce the 2022 edition of the Team Green Canada contingency program.

The program supports Canadian amateur racers riders in Motocross, Arenacross, Cross-Country, Enduro, and Flat Track events.

Top-performing riders in their classes are eligible to receive contingency payouts at the end of the season that can be used as credits towards the purchase of Genuine Kawasaki Parts & Accessories.

Certain classes are also eligible to the Team Green Grand Prize of a brand-new 2023 Kawasaki KX or KLX motorcycle or a credit toward Kawasaki Genuine Parts & Accessories.

This year’s program is more inclusive than ever thanks to new contingency categories including separate prizes for veterans and women.

Changes for 2022 include:

• Expanded prize categories to offer more riders an opportunity to earn rewards

• A revised point structure and a consolidated list of eligible classes

• Provincial/regional contingency and the Team Green Grand Prize now exclusively for riders under 30

2022 Team Green Points Classes

The 2022 Team Green Program will award points in the following classes (or their equivalent):

65cc 7-9

65cc 10-11

65cc GP 7-11

85cc 7-11

85cc 12-16

Supermini 9-16 (85cc – 112cc 2 stroke/100cc – 150cc 4 stroke)

Girls 9-16 (65cc, 150cc 4 stroke and supermini bikes allowed)

Ladies

Schoolboy 12-17 (85cc – 125cc 2 stroke)

Two Stroke (125cc-150cc ages 12+ open to all disciplines)

250 Junior

450 Junior

Open Junior

250 Intermediate

450 Intermediate

Open Intermediate

Youth Beginner/Junior

Youth Intermediate/Pro

Vet 30A

Vet 40A

Vet 50

*National amateur events attract double points.

Prizes

Team Green Grand Prize

Racers are also eligible to the Team Green Grand Prize of a brand-new 2022 Kawasaki KX or KLX motorcycle or a credit toward Kawasaki Genuine Parts & Accessories.

Provincial/Regional Contingency Prizes

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Highest point result in province/region across all classes and bikes wins

• Riders can earn eligible points exclusively in one province (except for national events)

• One contingency prize for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd per province/region

• All riders under 30 may compete for provincial and regional contingency

Top Female Rider Contingency Prize

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Top three point-scoring female riders nationwide win prizes

• Riders can earn eligible points exclusively in one province (except for national events)

• Three prizes (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) Canada wide

Model-Specific Contingency Prize

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Highest point result among other riders on the same model across all classes and events nation-wide wins

• Riders can earn eligible points exclusively in one province (except for national events)

• One prize per model, Canada wide

Best Rider by Age Group

• Team green points awarded for results in regional and national races

• Top-scoring under 12, under 20, under 30, and top three point-scoring veteran riders nation-wide win prizes

• Riders can earn eligible points exclusively in one province (except for national events)

The 2022 program will also award the dealer who acquires the most points among its riders with the 2022 Team Green Dealer Trophy.

Other Notes

As in previous years, there are rules and restrictions for riders wishing to participate in the Team Green program, these include:

• Riders may only earn points in 1 class per registered VIN number

• Riders with 2 or more Kawasaki Motorcycles registered can earn points in up to 3 classes

• The motorcycle must be registered to the rider or a family member in order to earn points

• Only the 10 best results for a given rider will be accepted at the end of the season

This year’s program runs from April 1st, 2022 to October 31st, 2022 inclusively and riders have until May 31st, 2022 to register. New or used 2019 or newer Canadian model KX and KLX dirt bikes are eligible to compete for Team Green Contingency Credits and the Team Green Grand Prize.

To register and consult all details, rules, and regulations of the 2022 Team Green Canada Program, visit teamgreencanada.ca.