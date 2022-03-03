A “BULTACO” tribute by Lord Drake Kustoms…“BULTRACKER 13”

The Bultracker 13, is a Harley Davidson Sportster Scrambler that is born thanks to the admiration that Fran Manen (owner of Lord Drake Kustoms) has for the spanish motorcycles brand Bultaco.

The work transformation of this Scrambler motorcycle has been carried out on a Sportster 1200. After the success with the Sportster Scrambler type “Soulbreaker” and “Sportracker”, the owner of Lord Drake Kustoms tought to create a new line of Scrambler motorcycles with a more retro look.

A customization project between Belgium and Spain.

That’s when the idea of ​​creating a Harley Scrambler type Bultaco Matador came up that would be called “Bultracker“. Fran Manen began shaping the project, and halfway contacted a good friend (Owner of Harley Davidson Dealer in Belgium).

The owner of the HD dealer in Belgium, had long wanted to transform a motorcycle into a Harley Scrambler, a tribute to the Spanish brand. Therefore, when he saw Lord Drake Kustoms’s motorcycle, he decided to keep the project to finish it with Fran and convert this Harley Davidson Sportster Scrambler in the “Bultracker 13“.

This project Scrambler motorcycle transformation, was already betrayed by the stud 80 spoke wheels, by the pair of silent Supertrapp with independent output, the stylized hand made tank, the hand made front and rear fender of pure style Off road.

DATASHEET

Exhaust: Supertrapp 2:2.

Handlebar: 1″ bmx style.

Levers: Stock modified by LDK (handmade holes).

Tires: Continental Off Road.

Rear Suspension: shocks +2″.

Rear Turn Signals: Bullet style.

Transmission: 530 gold chain kit with chrome sprockets.

Gas Tank: Handmade/Modified by LDK.

Frame Front Grill: Handmade with steel by LDK.

Rear Fender Interior: powder coat red, pinstriping gold and steel handmade number 13 by LDK.

Source: Lord Drake Kustoms