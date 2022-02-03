Harley-Davidson CVO motorcycles represent pinnacle of style and design

2022 Models Feature Premium Hand Crafted Paint and Unparalleled Attention to Detail

Advanced technology, exclusive components and obsessive attention to detail distinguish four new 2022 motorcycle models from Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™). Limited-production, super-premium CVO motorcycles represent the pinnacle of forward-looking style and design from Harley-Davidson, the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.

CVO models for 2022 include the CVO™ Road Glide® Limited, the CVO™ Street Glide®, the CVO™ Road Glide® and the CVO™ Tri Glide®. Each model offers exclusive paint colors and designs executed to a level of intricate quality and hand-crafted detail that is unmatched in the motorcycle and automotive categories.

“Gunslinger is our partner in custom paint that’s been adding incredible artisanal techniques to our CVO arsenal and family for a long time now, and they’re inspiring us to push the limits, so we try to do the same thing with them,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design. “When most manufacturers are at the limits of a robot, Gunslinger can go in there with an artist who has the ability to brush by hand and deliver the sharpest pinstripe possible. That hand applied technique allows for very intricate two-tones, three-tones, airbrush drop shadows, and really transcends the ‘expected’ by delivering a truly custom look.”

Each CVO model is also equipped with Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, plus the complete technology suite of Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements and the advanced Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system equipped with high-performance Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate®.

Milwaukee-Eight® 117 High-Performance Engine

The Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine in each CVO model delivers the most factory-installed torque and displacement available in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

117 cubic inches displacement

126 ft. lbs. of torque at 3,750 RPM (CVO Road Glide, CVO Street Glide) for strong performance the rider will feel with every twist of the throttle

125 ft. lbs. of torque at 3,500 RPM (CVO Road Glide Limited, CVO Tri Glide) for strong performance the rider will feel with every twist of the throttle

High-performance camshaft is matched to displacement and air flow to maximize performance

High-performance intake flows more air into the engine to boost performance and gives the motorcycle added hot rod presence

High-performance exhaust is tuned to maximize engine performance while maintaining 50-state regulatory compliance and producing a stirring tone

CVO™ Motorcycle Technology

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions, and is a standard feature on each 2022 CVO model. Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. Elements of Cornering Riding Safety Enhancements include Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

is a collection of technology designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or poor road conditions, and is a standard feature on each 2022 CVO model. Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking, in a straight line or while in a turn. The systems are electronic and utilize the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. Elements of Cornering Riding Safety Enhancements include Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), Drag-Torque Slip Control System (DSCS), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® This rider-focused, high-performance motorcycle audio is an exclusive standard feature on each 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO model. Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate collaborated to create all-new components for an advanced, high-performance audio system that pushes the bounds of technology, featuring speakers and amplifiers designed specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Go to Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate for complete details. Rockford Fosgate is a registered trademark of Rockford Corp.

This rider-focused, high-performance motorcycle audio is an exclusive standard feature on each 2022 Harley-Davidson CVO model. Harley-Davidson and Rockford Fosgate collaborated to create all-new components for an advanced, high-performance audio system that pushes the bounds of technology, featuring speakers and amplifiers designed specifically for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Go to for complete details. Rockford Fosgate is a registered trademark of Rockford Corp. Daymaker® Adaptive LED Headlamp The 2022 CVO Street Glide model is equipped with a Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp, the most-advanced headlamp system ever developed for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Patented sensors and electronics integrated into the headlamp control 12 additional LED lights that activate based on the lean of the bike to project light into corners to illuminate areas of the road that may be unlit by traditional LED headlamps.

The 2022 CVO Street Glide model is equipped with a Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp, the most-advanced headlamp system ever developed for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Patented sensors and electronics integrated into the headlamp control 12 additional LED lights that activate based on the lean of the bike to project light into corners to illuminate areas of the road that may be unlit by traditional LED headlamps. Wireless Headset Each 2022 CVO motorcycle is shipped with a Boom!™ Audio 30K Bluetooth® Helmet Headset, which connects via Bluetooth® interface with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system and eliminates fussing with cords. The headset features Mesh Intercom™ Network protocol that automatically connects to a near limitless number of riders while in public mode – no more lost group connections when someone goes out of range – and can connect with up to 16 riders in private mode at a range of up to 5 miles (8.05km). This headset also fulfills the Apple CarPlay microphone requirement for the Boom!™ Box GTS.

CVO Street Glide Model

A super-premium hot rod bagger for the rider who rolls loud and proud. The classic silhouette of the batwing fairing topped with jaw-dropping paint and finish details, premium audio and the pavement-peeling power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine make this one outrageous bike.

NEW Decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option)

Decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option) Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II for super-premium sound

Heated Kahuna™ Collection hand grips match Kahuna Collection shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger pegs

Daymaker Adaptive LED headlamp

Fugitive custom wheels with gloss black and contrast chrome, all gloss black, or Blue Steel and contrast scorched chrome finish, depending on paint option

Low-profile console with CVO light

Screamin’ Eagle® Heavy Breather intake for improved air flow and bold hot-rod style

NEW Paint Options

Paint Options Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes

Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes

Blue Steel solid color and Scorched Chrome finishes

CVO Road Glide Model

For the rider who runs out front and never looks back. The CVO Road Glide model offers menacing style behind its distinctive dual LED headlamps and frame-mounted shark nose fairing, and the unrelenting performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Powerhouse audio, an exclusive 21-inch front wheel, fabulous custom paint and extraordinary attention to detail complete this very desirable bike.

NEW decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option)

decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers (with Blue Steel paint option) Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage II for super-premium sound

Road Glide fairing features splitstream venting to limit head buffeting; Dual Daymaker LED headlamps push out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road; all other lighting is LED

Exclusive Combo 21-inch front / 18-inch rear wheel

Features a cast-aluminum rim and laced spokes for a look that is both rugged and very exclusive/custom

Enables TPMS (tire pressure monitoring systems) on a laced wheel

This is the only 21-inch front wheel offered on a H-D® Touring model; suspension is re-tuned for no compromise in handling and braking performance; adds to custom-bagger look and CVO™ model exclusivity

Low-profile console with CVO light

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match Kahuna shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger pegs

Fang Front Spoiler is dramatic lower bodywork and a custom styling feature

Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather intake for improved air flow and bold hot-rod style

NEW Paint Options

Paint Options Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes

Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes

Blue Steel Solid Color and Scorched Chrome finishes

CVO Road Glide Limited Model

For the rider who leads, alone or with a partner on board. The CVO Road Glide Limited model is loaded with luxury and long-haul comfort, head-turning style and power that always satisfies. Premium audio, heated seats and grips, and the precise handling of the aerodynamic Road Glide model fixed fairing make this motorcycle the ultimate Harley-Davison Touring machine.

NEW decorative insert finishes

decorative insert finishes NEW Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound

Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound Twin-Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain maintains power and performance in the most-challenging conditions

Road Glide model fairing features splitstream venting to limit head buffeting; Dual Daymaker LED headlamps push out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road; all other lighting is LEDHeated seat with dual-zone rider/passenger control for added comfort in cool weather

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider / passenger boards

Tomahawk™ custom wheels

NEW Paint Options

Paint Options Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes

Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver Two-Tone and Bright Chrome finishes

Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Gloss Black finishes

CVO Tri Glide Model

This super-premium trike delivers distinctive style, powerful performance and long-haul touring capability plus the added confidence of a third wheel. The CVO Tri Glide is loaded with premium audio, luxurious comfort features and an astounding finish and attention to detail, on a chassis designed from the wheels up as a trike.

NEW Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound

Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage I for premium sound NEW Decorative Insert Finishes

Decorative Insert Finishes Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain maintains power and performance in the most-challenging conditions

TomahawkContrast Cut cast aluminum wheels front and rear maintain cohesive styling

Heated Kahuna Collection hand grips match shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, and rider and passenger boards

Heated seat with dual-zone rider/passenger control for added comfort in cool weather

All LED Lighting: Headlamp, fog lamps, tail/brake lamps and signals

NEW Paint Option

Paint Option Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade Flame Pattern and Bright Chrome finishes

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to Harley-Davidson.com/ca to learn more about the complete line of 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycles available in Canada, gear, accessories and more.

Main photo: Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide 2022

Source: Harley-Davidson