Dark & Powerful Street Glide ST, Road Glide ST add punch to 2022 Harley-Davidson Touring line

Harley-Davidson elevates bagger performance and brings the purposeful style of the championship winning Screamin’ Eagle® Factory race bikes to the street with the introduction of the Street Glide® ST and Road Glide® ST models. Both models combine the power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine with new dark-and-bronze finishes. Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and convenience that makes the journey spectacular.

Milwaukee-Eight 117

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine offers the most displacement and torque available from a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson® powertrain. With 117 cubic inches of displacement, the Milwaukee-Eight 117 with precision oil/air cooling produces up to 127 lb. ft. of torque at 3750 RPM, power riders can feel on the street with every twist of the throttle. The engine features a high-performance camshaft, a high-flow intake, and high-performance exhaust tuned to maximize engine performance while maintaining 50-state compliance and producing a stirring tone. Dealer-installed Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts Stage Upgrades from Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories are available to boost engine performance even further.

Street Glide ST Model

Meet the new breed of speed from Harley-Davidson – hot rod bagger performance for the rider who wants to strafe corners in comfort. The Street Glide ST model pairs the muscular Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain with new dark-and-bronze finishes.

The iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing features a splitstream vent to limit head buffeting and a low-profile dark windshield. A low-profile tank console with side fuel fill and low-profile engine guard adds custom style and differentiation from other Touring models.

With the purposeful stance of the Screamin Eagle® Factory race bike, the Street Glide ST model is drenched in black – front end, controls, powertrain and exhaust. The only bright bits are pushrod tubes and tappet covers, and machined cylinder fins. Matte Dark Bronze finish on the Prodigy cast aluminum wheels, the color band on the lower rocker box, timer cover medallion, intake medallion, and the classic script tank graphic provide subtle contrast to dark finishes. There are two paint options – Vivid Black or Gunship Gray. The front fender is trimmed for a sporty profile and lighter look and standard-length saddlebags replace the extended bags on Street Glide® Special model. A Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed air cleaner element reinforces performance-first styling, while the new solo seat gives the Street Glide ST a lean and aggressive look.

Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex™ linked Brembo® brakes with ABS are standard. Other features include the Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen, two fairing-mount speakers and hidden radio antenna. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. A Daymaker® LED headlamp pushes out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road. Smart Security System with proximity-based, hands-free security fob offers peace of mind.

Road Glide ST Model

The sleek Road Glide ST model projects the attitude of the Screamin’ Eagle® Factory championship winning race bike and backs it up with the street-scorching power of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain. Undiminished rider comfort and the shark nose fixed fairing appeals to a rider who wants to make quick work of the open road.

The distinctive and aerodynamic shark nose Road Glide fairing features triple splitstream venting to limit head buffeting. The fairing is topped with a low-profile dark windshield and holds dual Daymaker® LED headlamps that push out an impressive punch with a bright-white beam that lights up the road. A low-profile engine guard and tank console combine to give the Road Glide ST trim lines.

A new solo seat exposes the rear fender and adds a purposeful attitude along with standard-length saddlebags and a trimmed front fender. The blacked-out front end, controls, powertrain and exhaust contrast with bright pushrod tubes and tappet covers, and machined cylinder fins. Further contrast is provided by a Matte Dark Bronze finish on the cast aluminum Prodigy custom wheels, the color band on the lower rocker box, timer cover medallion, intake medallion, and the classic script tank graphic. There are two paint options – Vivid Black or Gunship Gray. A Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed air cleaner element reinforces performance-first styling.

Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex™ linked Brembo® brakes with ABS are standard. The Road Glide ST is equipped with the Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen, two fairing-mount speakers and hidden radio antenna. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. Smart Security System with proximity-based, hands-free security fob offers peace of mind.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson

Offered as an option for the Street Glide ST and Road Glide ST models, Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. This technology package provides the following enhancements:

• Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes

• Cornering-ABS

• Cornering-Traction Control with modes

• Drag Torque Slip Control

• Vehicle Hold Control

• Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to Harley-Davidson.com/ca to learn more about the complete line of 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycles available in Canada, gear, accessories and more.

Main Photo: Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST 2022.

Source: Harley-Davidson