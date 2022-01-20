 

Refined Africa Twin Headlines Honda’s First New-Product Announcement of 2022

  • Legendary adventure-touring platform delivers improved riding experience
  • Other returning models include CBR1000RR, Rebel 500/300

For its first new-product announcement of the calendar year, American Honda announces the return of several popular motorcycle models. Headlining this group is the Africa Twin adventure-touring platform, including the sporty standard version and the mile-gobbling Adventure Sports ES – both offered with either a manual gearbox or Honda’s advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission. The Africa Twin is back with a number of focused refinements aimed at improving the riding experience.

The other models included in the announcement – the agile CBR1000RR sport bike and the versatile Rebel 500 and 300 cruisers – are offered in new colors for 2022.

  • 2022 CRF1100L Africa Twin

AFRICA TWIN

Since its 2016 reintroduction, the legendary Africa Twin adventure-touring platform has undergone steady improvements aimed at carrying out its “True Adventure” ethos, and that is once again the case for the 2022 model year. The sporting- and off-road performance-oriented standard version now comes with the same rear carrier as its more distance riding-oriented Adventure Sports ES sibling. Meanwhile, that version gets a shorter windscreen for improved visibility. Both Africa Twin versions are compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and both are available with either a manual gearbox or Honda’s advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, which has a program change for 2022, delivering smoother shifting in the lower gears.

  • MSRP
    • Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT: $18,099
    • Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES: $17,299
    • Africa Twin DCT: $15,299
    • Africa Twin: $14,499
  • Colors
    • Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: Pearl White
    • Africa Twin: Grand Prix Red
  • Info
2022 Honda CBR1000RR

CBR1000RR

Designed around a “Total Control” philosophy, Honda’s CBR1000RR has always prioritized cornering, acceleration and braking, a combination that has earned the bike legendary status. The model’s enviable racing legacy notwithstanding, this double-R version fills a new, value-dedicated role in Honda’s sport bike lineup, alongside the track-focused CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

  • MSRP
    • CBR1000RR ABS: $16,799
    • CBR1000RR: $16,499
  • Color: Grand Prix Red
  • Info

  • 22 Honda Rebel 500

  • 2022 Honda Rebel 300

REBEL 500 / REBEL 300

The powersports industry’s most popular entry-level cruiser models by a wide margin, Honda’s Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 are responsible for introducing legions of new riders to motorcycling. That’s no surprise considering their combination of user-friendliness and stylish, minimalist design, including an iconic peanut fuel tank, LED lighting and blacked-out engine and components. They also offer unparalleled enjoyment, with a narrow frame, comfortable rider layout, nimble handling and available ABS. Riders can choose from an extensive lineup of Honda Accessories, or opt for the Rebel 500 ABS SE (offered in a new Matte Silver color for 2022), which takes the “Born Rebel” one step further by including select accessories preinstalled.

  • MSRP
    • Rebel 500 ABS SE: $6,899
    • Rebel 500 ABS: $6,699
    • Rebel 500: $6,399
    • Rebel 300 ABS: $4,999
    • Rebel 300: $4,699
  • Colors
    • Rebel 500 ABS SE: Matte Silver
    • Rebel 500: Matte Gray Metallic; Matte Pearl White
    • Rebel 300: Matte Gray Metallic; Pearl Blue
  • Rebel 500 Info
  • Rebel 300 Info

Source : Honda

