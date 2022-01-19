 

Kawasaki celebrates 50 years of Z with new limited editions

In 1972, Kawasaki Motors introduced a new era of performance motorcycles with the Z1, a model that set an important milestone for the company and for the industry.

With its impressive 903cc inline-four, the Kawasaki Z1 not only became the most powerful Japanese bike of its era, but also created a new standard for the brand’s future performance models.

Five decades later, the Z family remains a staple of the Kawasaki line up and is now more diversified than ever. 2022 marks the series’ 50th anniversary and Kawasaki is celebrating the special jubilee with an equally special limited-edition collection.

  • Kawasaki Z650

  • Kawasaki Z900

50th Anniversary Z650 and Z900 Features:

MSRP: 50th Anniversary Z650: $9,599, 50th Anniversary Z900: $11,499

– Striking Firecracker Red paint
– Body-matching red cast wheels with silver pinstripe accent
– Glossy black frame
– 50th Anniversary commemorative badging
– Special seat design

  • Kawasaki Z650RS

  • Kawasaki Z900RS

50th Anniversary Z650RS and Z900RS Features:

MSRP: 50th Anniversary Z650RS: $10,499, 50th Anniversary Z900RS: $14,299

– Elegant two-tone Candy Diamond Brown livery
– Gold cast wheels
– Side covers with “DOHC” emblem inspired by the original Z1
– Standard grab bar
– 50th Anniversary commemorative badging
– Special seat design

Only 50 units of each model will be available in Canada. Arrival at Kawasaki dealers across Canada starts February 2022.

For complete details on the 50th Anniversary Z models, visit Kawasaki.ca.

Source: Kawasaki

