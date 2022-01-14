2022 model Harley-Davidson motorcycles revealed and arriving at worldwide dealerships

Additional All-New Models to be Introduced January 26 in World Premiere Event

Harley-Davidson today revealed a portion of its 2022 motorcycle line and announced these bikes are arriving at authorized US Harley-Davidson dealerships starting now and at dealers around the world in the coming weeks, with additional new motorcycle models to be unveiled later this month. The limited-production 2022 models from Harley-Davidson® Custom Vehicle Operations™ (CVO™) and more new Harley-Davidson motorcycle models will be revealed during the “Further. Faster.” World Premiere Event on January 26 at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST).

“We are looking forward to introducing the full 2022 motorcycle line-up on January 26th at the ‘Further. Faster.’ World Premiere Event – we hope you join us for the show!” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

To take part in the January 26th “Further. Faster.” World Premiere Event, register at: H-D.com/22.

2022 HARLEY-DAVIDSON MODELS REVEALED

SPORT CATEGORY

The Harley-Davidson® Sportster® S model is a performance cruiser motorcycle that combines incredible power with contemporary technology and unrestrained styling. The Sportster S model is powered by the 121-horsepower Revolution® Max 1250T engine that puts the Sportster S rider in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque. A taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension deliver responsive, intuitive handling. For 2022, the Sportster S model is offered in Vivid Black and two new colors: White Sand Pearl and Mineral Green Metallic.

ADVENTURE TOURING CATEGORY

Since launching in February 2021, the Pan America™ 1250 Special and Pan America™ 1250 adventure touring motorcycles have taken the ADV world by storm. In fact, the Pan America 1250 Special has become the #1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America and was named Best Adventure Bike and Motorcycle of the Year by Motorcycle.com. Rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose vehicles, the Pan America 1250 models are designed from the ground up to inspire rider confidence and fuel the spirit of adventure on and off-road. For 2022, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 models feature improved visibility of information on the TFT display screen, and extended Vehicle Hill Hold Control active time from 10 seconds to 3 to 5 minutes, under normal conditions. A new color option for the Pan America 1250 Special model only is Fastback Blue/White Sand.

CRUISER CATEGORY

To allow any rider to make a personal statement, Harley-Davidson offers a wide variety of motorcycle styles within the Cruiser segment, from nostalgic to very modern. A cruiser rider seeks to disconnect from an increasingly hectic life, and only the world’s most desirable motorcycle company can offer these riders so many ways to reach that goal. For 2022 new paint colors are offered across the Cruiser model line-up.

Softail® Standard model: With its raw, stripped-down bobber style, this motorcycle is a blank canvas for customization. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Silver finish replace laced wheels.

Heritage Classic 114 model: The quintessential American cruiser, this motorcycle offers show-stopping vintage details and pure rock and roll style. For 2022 the Heritage Classic 114 model will be offered with a new Chrome trim option for the rider who prefers a brighter look. The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 model features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers. Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodized wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips. The Heritage Classic 114 model in Chrome trim is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Chrome Laced wheels; the Black trim version is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Black Laced wheels.

Street Bob® 114 model: A gritty, stripped-down bobber cloaked in black and powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the Street Bob 114 model is an ideal foundation for customization based on performance. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finish replace laced wheels.

Fat Boy® 114 model: The original fat-custom icon commands the road with a steamroller stance. For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy® model tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centered star.

Fat Bob® 114 model: This bike is designed for the street rider with an appetite for muscular power and performance. For 2022 it features a new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge.

Iron 883™ model: Blacked-out and stripped-down with a legendary profile.

Forty-Eight® model: Heavy-hitting fat-tire style with an iconic peanut tank and bulldog stance.

GRAND AMERICAN TOURING CATEGORY

Harley-Davidson designs its Grand American Touring models for riders forever seeking that next adventure. Grand American Touring models take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and convenience that makes the journey spectacular, from the company that started the cross-country experience. All Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models are powered by a smooth-running Milwaukee-Eight® V-Twin engine. Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex™ linked Brembo® brakes with ABS are a standard feature on each Touring model.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, an option for all Touring models, will assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. The option package provides the following enhancements: Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering-ABS, Cornering-Traction Control with standard and rain mode, Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

For 2022 these Grand American Touring models feature exciting new paint color options.

Electra Glide® Standard model: Everything needed for a lifetime of cross-country adventure with potential for customization. An attainable choice for purists looking to disconnect and enjoy the ride. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine.

Road King® model: A stripped-down highway legend with neo-classic chrome styling and modern touring performance. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

Street Glide® model: The original hot-rod bagger for riders seeking a slammed, custom look with high style in town and the ability to cover highway miles in comfort. Features a Boom!™ Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

Road Glide® model: A benchmark for long-distance touring bikes. Ride mile after mile with ease behind the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing equipped with dual Daymaker® LED headlamps. Features a Boom!™ Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

Road King® Special model: A custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence for the rider seeking hot rod performance with iconic Harley-Davidson style. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine.

Street Glide® Special model: The original slammed factory-custom bagger offers highway-shredding power and a choice of blacked-out or chrome finish. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

Road Glide® Special model: The menacing visage of the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing sets the tone for this performance bagger offered with a blacked-out or chrome finish. Features include dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

Ultra Limited model: For the rider seeking a premium, fully-loaded touring experience with zero compromises. Features include Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Daymaker LED lighting, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine.

Road Glide® Limited model: A masterful touring machine built to cover mile after mile with gear and a passenger. Features include a frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing with dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine.

TRIKE CATEGORY

Harley-Davidson Trike models offer veteran riders and new riders alike the confidence boost of three-wheels, plus ample and handy storage for road trips. Riders can count on the performance of a chassis engineered by Harley-Davidson as a trike from the wheels up.

Freewheeler® model: This cruiser-inspired trike offers hot-rod attitude on three wheels with mini ape hanger handlebar, bobtail fenders, chrome Hiawatha headlamp, Enforcer wheels and slash cut pipes, standard Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson and the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. New for 2022 is a Chrome and Gloss Black tank medallion in a classic “V” shape. A new optional two-tone paint scheme in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black is applied to the front and rear fenders and the fuel tank.

Tri Glide® Ultra model: A long-haul American touring trike designed to go the distance with comfort, torque and style. Features include Tomahawk™ custom wheels, premium Boom!™ Box GTS infotainment system, trunk and King Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Daymaker LED headlamp, standard Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson and Twin Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine. New for 2022 is an intricate Cloisonné tank medallion in Chrome with Black and Red glass fill, and optional two-tone paint schemes in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black or Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black, each with a dual pinstripe.

