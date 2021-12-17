 

CMI becomes the official distributor of CFMOTO motorcycles in Canada

It is with pride that CMI (Canada Motors Importation Inc.) / CFMOTO Canada announces that they are the sole and official Canadian distributor for the Motorcycle division in Canada.

After ATVs/UTVs and tractors, CMI will soon be offering several models of motorcycles with various looks and attributes that will appeal to road vehicle enthusiasts.

The first deliveries to the participating dealers in the CFMOTO Canada network are scheduled for spring 2022.

We will inform you shortly to give you more details on the models.

Stay tuned!

For more information, visit cfmoto.ca.

