INTRODUCING THE FIRST PIAGGIO E-SCOOTER IN A VERSION CUSTOMIZED BY DESIGNER FENG CHEN WANG

FUNCTIONALITY, SUSTAINABILITY, AND DESIGN COME TOGETHER IN A REINTERPRETATION OF CONTEMPORARY MOBILITY VALUES

THE COLLABORATION ALSO SEES A DEDICATED HELMET AND A SPECIAL STREETWEAR COLLECTION

Piaggio and Feng Chen Wang, one of the most experimental and innovative designers on the international landscape, have joined forces to create a special customized edition of Piaggio 1, the latest urban electric mobility solution from Piaggio.

Agile, light, essential and practical, Piaggio 1 revolutionizes the e-scooter concept with a captivating design and real attention to detail. The Feng Chen Wang special edition that will be previewed at EICMA 2021 stands out for its exclusive livery, in which the designer blends the Chinese tradition (Feng was in fact born in Fujian, a province in southeastern China known for its breath-taking natural scenery) with vibrant London creativity.

The watercolor visually combines the natural elements of water and the symbol of the Phoenix that, in Chinese mythology, represents virtue and grace. It is hand-painted using the traditional Chinese brush stroke technique, while the green color, also used on the seat upholstery and the rims, does not only reflect the indigenous flora, but also universal values such as health, prosperity, and harmony.

The collaboration with Feng Chen Wang has also led to a dedicated helmet and a capsule collection of unisex streetwear garments. The fashion collection, presented on October 13 during Shanghai Fashion Week, remodels tradition to make it special and contemporary. Original and surprising garments in which the overlapping of recycled materials is also symbolic of the significant attention Feng pays to the themes of sustainability, the respecting of nature and creative recovery.

The exclusive Piaggio 1 Feng Chen Wang (in the Piaggio 1 and Piaggio 1 Active versions) will be available at dealerships from February 2022, along with the dedicated helmet and Feng Chen Wang for Piaggio fashion collection.

Feng Chen Wang

Feng Chen Wang was born in Fujian, a province in southeastern China. From there she travelled to London where, in the space of a few years, she established herself as a cutting-edge stylist, part of a new generation of fashion talent. Her work sees her pursue a style that is conceptual, distinct and functional, based on aesthetic values that draw from her Chinese roots and experiences. Nominated for the LVMH prize in 2016, she has collaborated with iconic brands such as Nike, Converse, UGG, and Levi’s.

Piaggio 1

Piaggio 1 combines the winning features of the latest e-scooter – agile and lightweight for urban commuting as well as minimalist and practical – with the quality and reliability of Piaggio scooters.

First and foremost, this means safety, thanks to a solid frame and suspension designed for riding pleasure, but also an attractive design, comfort, and high-level rideability, as well as a full technological package that includes digital color instrumentation, full LED lighting, and a key-less system. Piaggio 1 is also the only e-scooter in its category with a spacious under-seat storage compartment, large enough to hold a full jet helmet.

Piaggio 1 is powered by an electric motor built into the rear wheel. the moped version (Piaggio 1), with speed limited to 45 km/h, puts out 1.2 kW of power, whereas the motorbike version (Piaggio 1 Active) mounts a 2 kW unit.

With both versions, the battery is located beneath the seat, easily removable in just a few seconds and portable so it can be conveniently charged at home or in the office.

Piaggio 1

Speed of 45 km/h, range of up to 55 km in ECO*, up to 43 km in SPORT (WMTC cycle)

Piaggio 1 Active

Speed of 60 km/h, range of up to 85 km in ECO*, up to 66 km in SPORT (WMTC cycle)

