Vespa Elettrica, a modern technological icon, is dressed entirely in (Red) to support the Global Fund against pandemics

A STRONG MESSAGE OF AWARENESS, RESPONSIBILITY AND UNITY

The partnership between the Piaggio Group and (RED) sees the creation of (VESPA ELETTRICA)RED, which is presented at EICMA 2021 dressed entirely in red, just like all the iconic products with which (RED), the association founded in 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver, contributes to supporting the activities of the Global Fund, one of the world’s largest supporters of global health.

In addition to its efforts in the fight against AIDS, (RED) now joins the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effects on the most vulnerable communities. To date, Global Fund aid to which (RED) has contributed has topped 700 million dollars, helping more than 220 million people around the world.

Since 2016, Vespa is the only two-wheel brand selected by (RED) to contribute to such a noble cause. Following on from (VESPA 946)RED in 2017 and (VESPA PRIMAVERA)RED in 2020, Vespa Elettrica is the third exclusive product to result from this important collaboration, embodying more effectively than any other the common values of attention to health and respect for the environment and the planet.

In its (RED) branded version, Vespa Elettrica does away with the special silver finish that usually distinguishes it to wear a full red ‘outfit’, comprising red steel body and saddle, and red painted wheel rims with a diamond edge. The trim is completed with chrome finishes, visible around the edge of the shield, in the steering cover embellishments, and on the crest of the front mudguard.

Vespa and (RED) share the conviction that we can each play a part in the fight against pandemics and can all help to steer the change. Those buying (VESPA ELETTRICA)RED therefore take concrete action in that, for every vehicle sold, $100 USD will be donated to the Global Fund to contribute to the battle to defeat AIDS and pandemics.

Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica is the latest icon of Italian technology. It is synonymous with advanced connectivity and quiet operation, customization and accessibility, respect for the environment and unique style. Vespa has always embodied these values, which are now fully expressed with Vespa Elettrica, confirming the company’s status as a brand that has always been ahead of its time.

With its easy, or rather, natural ride, Vespa Elettrica is the ultimate expression of Piaggio Group research into electric mobility. The group aims to respond to growing environmental concerns, providing technological solutions for an increasingly sustainable and livable urban habitat.

Source: Vespa