CMA Annual General Meeting Features Great News Despite A Bleak COVID Year

The Canadian Motorcycle Association 2021 75th Annual General Meeting highlighted the hard work and success of members and directors involved in Canadian motorcycle training and competition, despite the difficulties of working in a world under the grip of an epidemic. Held on Saturday, November 20 via Zoom from CEO Holly Ralph’s western office in Sidney, British Columbia, there were members in attendance from across Canada.

President Hugh Lim began his opening remarks with a review of CMA members who diligently worked long hours behind the scenes to get our riders to competition events in COVID-locked Europe, where every one of them made Canada proud.

New CMA director Lee Fryberger and co-manager Rene Turner brought the Canadian team of Tanner Houtari, Tyler Medaglia, Kade Tinkler-Walker, Philippe Chaine and Jared Stock to the International Six Days Enduro in Italy in early September, where Canada placed 7th even though team member Phillipe Chaine rode for 4 days with a broken tibia! The Canadian team won the Watling Trophy, awarded by the event organisers for the most noticeable team performance.

CMA director Derek Thomas overcame many difficulties at short notice to take the Canadian Trials des Nations team of Felix Fortin-Belanger, Michel Fortin-Belanger and Jonathan English to Portugal in the middle of September, where they finished a hard-fought 13th.

At the end of September Team Canada Manager Carl Bastedo personally delivered the Canadian team of Dylan Wright, Jacob Piccolo and Tyler Medaglia to Mantova, Italy for the Motocross des Nations, where they placed an impressive 15th in a field of 20… of the best motocross countries in the world! They were so impressive that team member Dylan Wright was invited to ride a series of races for a European motocross team, a good example of why the CMA works so hard to send their riders to international events.

In a special announcement, president Hugh Lim appointed long-time president and tireless CMA advocate Joe Godsall of Vancouver, who retired in 2021, an Honourary President. He extended the best wishes of all members to Joe in his retirement.

Annual awards were presented to members who went above and beyond in 2021 helping to make the CMA the great volunteer organisation it is. The new Marilynn Bastedo Safety Award, aptly named after recently retired CEO Marilynn Bastedo, who spent much of her long career fighting for improved rider safety, was awarded for the first time to motorcycle training coordinators Kevin Worrall and Angela Wojcik of Ontario. The 2021 Environment Award was awarded to Grant and Susan Johnson of Horizons Unlimited, based in British Columbia. This year’s White Memorial Trophy was awarded to National Trials Champion Sean Bird of British Columbia, and the Bert Irwin Award was awarded to motocross and enduro rider Tyler Medaglia of Nova Scotia for his performance in the ISDE and the Motocross des Nations.

The election of board members resulted in the CMA board for 2021 consisting of Hugh Lim from Ontario, Derek Thomas from Saskatchewan, Scott Hewgill from Alberta and Robert Hess from Vancouver Island. At a subsequent board meeting following the AGM the new board re-elected Hugh Lim as president, Derek Thomas as vice-president, and appointed Lee Fryberger of Alberta as a director. The CEO remains Holly Ralph, and the treasurer remains Vera Godsall, both from British Columbia.

