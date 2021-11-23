Canadian Kawasaki unveils its most advanced model yet

Canadian Kawasaki today launched the all-new 2022 Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE, the most technologically advanced sport-touring motorcycle on the market as well as a new generation of the Versys 650 LT.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE: Engineered to be Free

What’s new:

• NEW – Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS)

• NEW – Kawasaki SPIN infotainment platform

• NEW – 6.5-inch TFT colour display

• NEW – Vehicle Hold Assist (VHA)

• NEW – Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

• NEW – Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook technology (SE model only)

• NEW – KIPASS proximity fob

• NEW – Redesigned ergonomic rider and passenger seats

The supercharged Ninja H2 SX has been the most powerful motorcycle in its segment since its introduction in 2018. For 2022, it achieves a new level of technological prowess with the addition of the new Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS).

ARAS allows the adoption of new safety and rider aid features including:

– Adaptive Cruise Control

– Forward Collision Warning

– Blind Spot Detection

The new updates also introduce a new smartphone app-based infotainment system, Kawasaki SPIN. Kawasaki SPIN allows riders to download and display third party apps on the new 6.5-inch TFT screen, including street maps, phone call management and music streaming.

Also new is the Vehicle Hold Assist (VHA) system that holds the rear brake for the rider and allows them to release the brake lever or pedal, as well as a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

In addition to a full suite of new high-tech features, the Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE’s engine has been revised and now boasts more power and a smoother torque curve.

Pricing for the new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX starts at $27,799 MSRP, while the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE starts at $31,499 MSRP.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT: Any Road, Any Time

What’s new:

• NEW – Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC)

• NEW – 4.3-inch TFT colour display

• NEW – Bluetooth connectivity with RIDEOLOGY THE APP compatibility

• NEW – 4-position quick-adjust windscreen

• NEW – Updated design with Versys 1000-inspired

This mid-size adventure-tourer becomes even more practical and versatile with the addition of Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), a new 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and RIDEOLOGY THE APP, plus a new quick-adjust, 4-position windscreen.

The 2022 Versys 650 LT comes with standard handguards, clean-mount saddlebag system with 28-litre panniers, and standard 2-year warranty.

Pricing for the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT starts at $11,399 MSRP

For complete details on the new 2022 Kawasaki models, visit Kawasaki.ca.

Let the good times roll.