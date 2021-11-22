Indian Motorcycle Racing Signs Shayna Texter-Bauman to 2022 American Flat Track Supertwins Factory Race Team

AFT Singles’ Most Winning Rider Joins Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew Alongside Reigning Champion Jared Mees & Two-Time Champion Briar Bauman

Following an exhilarating 2021 American Flat Track (AFT) season, the reigning five-time Manufacturers Champion, Indian Motorcycle Racing, today announced the signing of Shayna Texter-Bauman to its 2022 SuperTwins factory race team. With the signing, Indian Motorcycle will welcome the AFT Singles most winningest rider as the third member of the Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew – joining her husband and two-time SuperTwins Champion Briar Bauman and reigning 2021 AFT SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees.

Piloting the Indian FTR750, Texter-Bauman will pit under the factory trailer as Dave Zanotti will serve as Crew Chief for both riders. Former AFT Champion Jake Johnson will serve as her mechanic.

“The entire Indian Motorcycle Racing team and I are beyond excited to welcome Shayna to the Wrecking Crew, as she’s truly a remarkable racer with a relentless drive to succeed,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing, Service & Technology. “Shayna has no bounds that she cannot face, and we’re honored to have her join our team and represent our brand.”

“This announcement marks a key moment in my journey as a racer. I’m humbled to be joining the Wrecking Crew and cannot wait to get out on the track on the incredible FTR750,” said Texter-Bauman. “I’ve been at this for a while now and have always had the desire to finish my career on a Twin. I’m beyond appreciative of everyone that has supported me along the way. I still have that fire to race and have some lofty goals that I would like to accomplish before I’m finished racing. I’m definitely looking forward to this next chapter racing SuperTwins.”

Texter-Bauman enters AFT SuperTwins with a drive to blaze new trails for female racers. For 2022, Texter-Bauman looks become the first female rider to reach an AFT Twins or SuperTwins podium and win an AFT event within the sport’s premier class.

Indian Motorcycle Racing holds five consecutive American Flat Track manufacturers championships. Wrecking Crew rider Jared Mees ended the 2021 season with his seventh career Grand National Championship, while Bauman is a two-time Grand National Champion. Collectively, Mees and Bauman own the last five AFT SuperTwins championships. For 2022, Michelle Disalvo will continue to handle mechanic duties for Briar Bauman, while Mees’ set up will continue to be supported by longtime Crew Chief Kenny Tolbert, and mechanics Bubba Bently and Jimmy Wood.

The Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew is excited to welcome back Progressive Motorcycle Insurance as presenting sponsor, as well as support from S&S Cycle, Indian Motorcycle Oil, Mission Foods, J&P Cycles, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, Alpinestars and Bell Helmets.

Source: Indian Motorcycle