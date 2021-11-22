Cardo Systems Launches Two NEW Bluetooth Communicators

Featuring the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 chip, Cardo’s entire line of Bluetooth communicators offer a waterproof design and an all-new ‘over-the-air’ software update feature – meaning updating your Cardo can be done completely wirelessly.

The new line introduces two new entry-level offerings, the Cardo Spirit ($99) and Spirit HD ($149) – which replace Cardo’s current entry-level model, the Freecome 1+.

WATERPROOF : No matter what you throw at it, your waterproof SPIRIT will take the beating and keep you connected. Rain, shine, mud, dust or snow.

OVER THE AIR SOFTWARE UPDATE : Always keep your unit updated by downloading Over-the-Air software updates whenever a new version is available.

AUTOMATIC VOLUME : Automatically adjusts your sound volume based on the outside ambient noise. Enjoy Vivaldi at full throttle. Don’t get deaf by AC/DC waiting for the lights turn.

UNIVERSAL CONNECTIVITY : SPIRIT connects with any other Bluetooth headset of any brand.

400m range : 2-way BT intercom. Two riders at a range of 400m / 0.25mi.

In addition, the new Bluetooth line sets a new standard for Bluetooth communicators with its “Live Bluetooth Intercom” experience, as the new Freecom 2x ($209) and Freecom 4x ($269) will automatically reconnect riders if accidently out of range. The new models will replace the Cardo Freecom2+ and Freecom 4+.

SOUND BY JBL : Powerful 40mm high-definition speakers engineered to perfection by JBL experts, with specially tuned music processor and three distinctive audio profiles, will make your riding experience exceptional.

WATERPROOF : No matter what you throw at it, your waterproof FREECOM 4X will take the beating and keep you connected. Rain, shine, mud, dust or snow.

OPERATED BY NATURAL VOICE : Our always on natural voice operation rids you from the need to ever press a button again. Just say “hey Cardo” and tell it what you want, your FREECOM 4X will do the rest.

LIVE BLUETOOTH INTERCOM : Experience exceptional audio quality with our all new auto-reconnect Bluetooth intercom. For 4 riders at a range of 1.2km / 3/4mi.

OVER-THE-AIR SOFTWARE : Always keep your unit updated by downloading Over-the-Air software updates whenever a new version is available.

UNIVERSAL CONNECTIVITY : FREECOM 4X connects with any other Bluetooth headset of any brand.

For all details, visit cardosystems.com.

Source: Cardo Systems

VIDEOS