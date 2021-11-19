Harley-Davidson Foundation partners with United Way Worldwilde for #MyHarleyTradition Charity Campaign

For every #MyHarleyTradition shared, Harley-Davidson Foundation will donate $ 10 USD

From toy drives to charity rides, Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders have a strong history with giving back to their communities. In honor of this commitment to community during the holiday season, Harley-Davidson Foundation is partnering with United Way Worldwide to help put every person on a path towards financial empowerment. For each holiday tradition shared on personal social media using the #MyHarleyTradition, Harley-Davidson Foundation will donate $10 USD to United Way Worldwide, for up to $50,000 USD in total worldwide donations.

United Way Worldwide is on a global mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the health, education, and financial stability of people around the world. The solutions they create through these partnerships are designed to be long-term, sustainable programs that have a lasting effect on the community.

#MyHarleyTradition Program Details:

From November 1st to December 31st, every holiday tradition shared on personal social media using the #MyHarleyTradition will be included in the charity campaign.

For more information visit: www.Harley-Davidson.com/traditions

Source: Harley-Davidson