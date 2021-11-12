Reopening of the American border

After a 20-month closure, the US land border with the United States is reopening at various land entry points for all non-essential travelers, such as tourism.

Want to plan a motorcycle trip next spring? As of this writing, to travel to the United States, be aware that you must provide proof that you have been adequately vaccinated, therefore having received two doses of a vaccine recognized by the health authorities of the United States.

Fully vaccinated travelers coming to (or returning) to Canada must undergo the mandatory COVID-19 molecular test before arrival and submit their mandatory informations, including their digital proof of vaccination in English or in French, using the free ArriveCAN tool (app or website) within 72 hours of arriving in Canada. Antigen tests, often called “rapid tests”, are not accepted. Fully vaccinated travelers who are cleared into Canada continue to be subject to mandatory random drug testing upon arrival.

For brief trips of less than 72 hours, Canadian citizens, Indian Act registrants, permanent residents and protected persons traveling to the United States are permitted to take their pre-test molecular testing to return before leaving Canada. If the test was done more than 72 hours before they returned to Canada, they will need to undergo a new pre-arrival molecular screening test in the United States.

Source: Canada Border Services Agency

Main photo: Flag of Canada and the United States. Photo credit: J_UK, Shutterstock.