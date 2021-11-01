Yamaha Motor Canada welcomes new additions to sales & marketing team

Yamaha Motor Canada is pleased to announce several new members have joined its sales and marketing team.

As the new Manager of Field Sales and Market Development, Greg Edwards will lead the national field sales team to achieve corporate sales objectives and develop the optimal retail-focused dealer network for continued business growth in Canada.

Edwards comes to Yamaha after several years in Japan and Singapore, where he led various departments and commercial activities in the motorsports industry. An avid motorcyclist, Edwards looks forward to enjoying Yamaha’s varied motorsports and marine products.

Jules Murray joins Yamaha as its new Manager of Inside Sales with over 15 years of inside sales and customer service experience, working in such industries as information technology and cable/optical fibre.

Murray will manage Yamaha’s internal sales support team to achieve wholesale targets across all product lines, while maintaining a high level of customer service and collaborating with senior management on business processes and distribution objectives. She looks forward to learning more about the business and personally experiencing the joy and excitement that Yamaha’s products offer.

Delaney Brogan worked with Yamaha’s marketing department as an intern this past summer and is excited to officially come on board as the company’s new Marketing Coordinator – RV. She will oversee all marketing functions for Yamaha’s ATV, Side-by-Side and Snowmobile product lines, as well as assisting with global asset development for the North American Snowmobile Team.

Spending the better part of her life on a dirt bike, racing and volunteering, Brogan has also raced side-by-sides and is eagerly anticipating the start of snowmobile season.

Payam Shafinia is Yamaha’s new Marketing Coordinator – After Sales. He will be responsible for all marketing functions relating to Service, Parts & Accessories, and Yamaha Financial Services, as well as developing and leading Yamaha’s e-commerce marketing strategy.

Shafinia brings a range of powersports parts, accessories and service experience to the team. In his spare time, he can usually be found at the track, either racing his superbike, coaching or working as pit crew for top road racers.

Source: Yamaha Motor Canada