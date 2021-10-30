 

The 2022 Vmax calendar from CIRCUS VMAXIMUS

The Yamaha Vmax, first or second generation, is more than just one of the most fascinating muscle bikes of all time. It is also one of the most frequently and most elaborately modified motorbikes. The CIRCUS VMAXIMUS 2022 calendar presents the many various facets of the Vmax, which has been in production for more than three decades.

The first Vmax generation is represented with a number of custom bikes from all over the world. The range of the second generation VMAX reaches from the aggressively styled Jakusa Design “YMAX” concept study to the “Rockafeller” of Japanese biker Takamaso Kubono, luxuriously refined with golden accents.

The CIRCUS VMAXIMUS 2022 calendar is printed on high-quality, glossy 170 gsm paper measuring 29.7 x 42 centimeters, the equivalent of 11.7 x 16.5 inches.

The calendar is available exclusively online at www.CIRCUS-VMAXIMUS.com and costs EUR 25.

