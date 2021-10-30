Bridgestone Brings Adventure Spirit to the Road with New Battlax Adventure Trail AT41 Motorcycle Tire

Bridgestone announced the launch of its latest 80% on-road 20% off-road adventure tire for the motorcycle market, the Bridgestone Battlax Adventure Trail AT41. The rugged, off-road looking tire provides great dry performance and incredible traction, grip and braking in the wet to ensure a safe and comfortable journey in adverse weather conditions.

The Bridgestone Battlax Adventure Trail AT41’s new pattern has an optimized groove design to improve water drainage and contribute to the tire’s impressive wet weather performance, thanks to increased average groove volumes and a more consistent groove ratio in the contact areas. The new block shape of the tire reduces partial wear on its shoulder, while an optimal belt construction with the new pattern gives great stability. The Bridgestone Battlax Adventure Trail AT41’s touring compound – with 3LC (Dual Compound) used on the rear – also enables its excellent performance in the wet, dry and in terms of the tire’s mileage.

Bridgestone’s latest adventure tire will be available February 2022 in nine sizes (4 front and 5 rear), all with M+S marking. With this line-up, the Battlax Adventure Trail AT41 covers most of the motorcycles in the Adventure segment.

“The Battlax Adventure Trail AT41 is an addition to our Adventure line that consumers have been asking for, and we listened,” said Jared Williams, General Manager of Motorcycle Products at Bridgestone Americas. “We are big fans of the Adventure riding, and this really completes our lineup. We can’t wait to see what memories and adventures riders have on this tire. 2022 is going to be exciting!”

• The new Battlax Adventure Trail AT41 gives an 80% on road and 20% off-road design with a touring compound that complements the existing A41 and AX41 tires in Bridgestone’s already impressive Adventure lineup.

• Bridgestone’s Battlax Adventure Trail AT41 tire provides Incredible traction, grip and braking in the wet to ensure a safe and comfortable journey even in adverse weather conditions.

• The Bridgestone Battlax Adventure Trail AT41 will be available beginning in February 2022 in nine sizes.

Source: Bridgestone