THE NEW DEFINITION OF TRIPLE POWERED VERSATILITY

Introducing the all-new Tiger Sport 660, designed to bring Triumph’s triple powered advantage to the middleweight adventure sports world, setting a new class-leading standard with the highest level of power, the highest level of specification and the lowest cost of ownership in the category.

Triple engine performance advantage

The most powerful bike in its class with 80HP peak power at 10,250 rpm and

47 LB-FT peak torque at 6,250 rpm

Introducing the first triple engine in the category delivering the perfect combination of

low-down torque with a strong mid-range and class-leading top-end power

low-down torque with a strong mid-range and class-leading top-end power Accessible sporty character with Triumph's signature smooth, linear power delivery

Compact underslung exhaust delivering the distinctive Triumph triple soundtrack

Designed to set the new category benchmark for handling

Triumph’s signature confidence-inspiring, agile and sporty ride

Comfortable rider and pillion ergonomics with integrated pillion grab handles

Comfortable narrow stand over with accessible low 32.8 inch seat height

Showa 41mm upside down cartridge forks and Showa monoshock RSU

with remote hydraulic preload adjustment

with remote hydraulic preload adjustment Nissin brakes with twin 310mm front discs and versatile Michelin Road 5 tires

Genuine long-distance touring capability

Sculpted 4.5 gallon fuel tank for excellent range

Discreetly integrated pannier mounts for the easy fitment of the accessory panniers

Height-adjustable screen enables single-handed adjustment while riding

Class-leading technology for maximum safety and control

Category-leading multi-functional instruments with TFT display, ready for the

accessory-fit My Triumph connectivity system

accessory-fit My Triumph connectivity system Category-leading riding modes – Road and Rain

Full LED lighting with distinctive twin headlights and self-cancelling indicators

Premium standard specification with switchable traction control, ABS, ride-by-wire throttle,

slip and assist clutch and an immobilizer

Dynamic new Tiger Sport 660 character and distinctive style

Upright, imposing Tiger poise with all-new bodywork and compact low mounted silencer

Three contemporary paint schemes with new sporty graphics

Triumph’s signature premium fit and finish, with exceptional attention to detail

Competitively priced, with the lowest cost of ownership in the entire category

The lowest service workshop cost in the category

Class-leading 10,000 miles or 12 months service interval

Two-year unlimited mileage warranty, with the option to extend for one or two years

Two -year Roadside Assistance

US: $9,295 USD Sapphire Black (Korosi Red / Luceren Blue = +$125 USD)

Available in dealers February 2022

Canada: $10,495 CAD Sapphire Black (Korosi Red / Luceren Blue = +$125 CAD)

Available in dealers February 2022

Accessible individuality: Genuine Triumph accessories

40+ dedicated Tiger Sport 660 accessories

Full range of touring luggage including two-helmet top box, plus additional protection, capability, style and security accessories

All engineered alongside the motorcycle and tested to the same quality standards

Two-year unlimited mileage warranty on all genuine accessories

Triumph’s all-new Tiger Sport 660 is the new definition of triple powered versatility, with its 660cc triple engine performance advantages, class-leading power and specification, plus great long-distance touring capability.

Just like the Trident 660, launched to international acclaim last year, the new Tiger Sport 660 has been designed to set a whole new benchmark for performance, specification, and cost of ownership. Bringing significant advantages to the middleweight adventure sports category, the Tiger Sport 660 delivers a new first choice for riders looking for maximum versatility in every ride. From commuting, to everyday riding, to longer trips, the new Tiger 660 delivers the capability, performance, handling and style needed to introduce a whole new generation of riders into the Triumph brand.

Triple engine performance advantage

The first triple cylinder engine in the category, and the most powerful – the 660cc powerplant in the new Tiger Sport 660 brings Triumph’s triple engine performance advantages over a twin engine with its low-down torque, combined with strong mid-range performance, and incredible top-end power.

Peak torque of 47 FT-LB at 6,250rpm and peak power of 80 HP at 10,250rpm make the new Tiger Sport 660 the most powerful bike in the class, guaranteeing great acceleration in any gear, even when carrying a pillion or progressing swiftly through traffic. It delivers the perfect balance of thrilling useable performance from low down in the rev range, all the way to the red line.

Power delivery is managed by a sophisticated engine management system with a ride-by-wire throttle for a precise and responsive feel, while the slick 6-speed gearbox has gear ratios optimized for fun and all-round everyday rideability.

The 660 triple engine’s distinctive, deep exhaust note is delivered through a short and minimalistic underslung stainless-steel silencer.

Designed to set the new category benchmark for handling

The new Tiger Sport 660 has been designed to deliver Triumph’s trademark dynamic, agile and comfortable handling. Perfectly balanced and easy to control, with precise steering aided by lightweight aluminum tapered handlebars, the new 660 delivers a commanding and confidence-inspiring ride. The twin seat is practical and comfortable, with an accessible rider seat height of 32.8 inches (835mm) and ergonomically optimized pillion grab handles fitted as standard. The Tiger Sport 660 also benefits from a slim stand over width, for easy maneuverability at lower speeds and a planted feel at a standstill.

The suspension has been carefully developed to deliver all of Triumph’s renowned handling advantages, with a sporty feel when riding alone, while also offering a plush feel for longer trips and two-up touring. On the front, the Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with 41mm Showa upside-down cartridge forks, delivering 150mm of wheel travel. These are perfectly matched with the Showa monoshock on the rear, with a dual rate spring to optimize performance for solo or pillion riding. The monoshock also features remote hydraulic preload adjustability for tailoring the ride for a pillion and/or luggage.

The 5-spoke, 17” wheels are lightweight cast aluminum, adding to the bike’s exceptional agility, while the Michelin Road 5 tires bring great road holding performance in both dry and wet conditions. Excellent stopping power is achieved thanks to the Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers with twin 310mm front discs, controlled by the span-adjustable brake lever.

Long-distance touring capability

Practicality and versatility are top of the list for middleweight adventure sports riders, and the new Tiger Sport 660 delivers all the capability needed for commuting and city riding, as well as weekend escapes and longer trips.

The beautifully shaped tank holds 4.5 gallons of fuel giving great range, while the sleek and aerodynamic screen is height adjustable through a simple, one-handed operation, enabling the rider to easily adjust the level of weather and wind protection while riding.

Touring capability is further enhanced with the discreetly integrated pannier mounts, which allow for the easy and seamless fitment of the dedicated new accessory panniers whilst maintaining the clean styling of the rear bodywork when riding without luggage. For additional luggage capacity an accessory 52-litre top box is also available, which can securely accommodate two full face helmets. The panniers and top box can also be color coded to match the bike.

Class-leading technology for maximum safety and control

The new Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with a category-leading standard of rider technology, including the new multi-functional instruments with TFT display, a first in the class, which provide all necessary rider information in a clear, compact and uncluttered design. These have been specifically designed to integrate seamlessly with the accessory fit My Triumph connectivity system, which enables turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control, and phone and music interaction, all operated via the switchgear and displayed clearly on the TFT screen for easy rider interaction while riding.

Also, class-leading are the two high-specification riding modes, Road and Rain, which adjust the throttle response and traction control settings, improving rider control for greater confidence in all riding conditions. Safety is further enhanced with ABS and switchable traction control, both fitted as standard on the Tiger Sport 660. Traction control can be turned off completely, via the instruments, if desired.

To further improve the riding experience, the Tiger Sport 660 is equipped with a slip and assist clutch and a span-optimized clutch lever for light and easy operation, reducing rider fatigue, particularly in urban riding.

For maximum efficiency and durability, lighting is LED across the entire motorcycle, including the distinctive new twin headlights, the compact and integrated taillight, and the self-cancelling indicators.

Dynamic new Tiger Sport 660 character and distinctive style

The new Tiger Sport 660 beautifully integrates practicality with contemporary adventure sports design. With a confident and distinctive poise, the new 660 features all-new bodywork sculpted for clean, flowing lines from the cockpit, with its twin headlight set up, right through to the minimal rear end and contoured taillight.

Additional premium styling details include the teardrop mirrors, sculpted radiator cowls and fork protectors, and the minimalistic underslung stainless-steel silencer.

Riders can choose between three attractive color schemes: the contemporary Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black, the vibrant Korosi Red and Graphite with distinctive sporty graphics, or a minimalist Graphite and Black option.

Lowest cost of ownership in the entire category

As well as being competitively priced given the category-leading level of specification, the new Tiger Sport 660 benefits from the lowest cost of ownership in the category. This includes its 10,000 mile (or 12 months) service interval plus its 2-year unlimited mileage warranty, which can be optionally extended by 1 or 2 years. This is made possible thanks to the extensive testing program that underpins Triumph’s most reliable engine platform.

This high level of reliability is directly reflected in the Tiger Sport having the lowest workshop cost in the category. Over a 3-year service timeframe, the Tiger Sport 660 requires the lowest level of workshop time in the category, at just over 8 hours, making it 30% more cost effective than its competition in terms of labor costs. Plus, the Tiger Sport 660 has the lowest maintenance parts cost over three years – 17% cheaper than the closest competitors.

Accessible individuality: Genuine Triumph accessories

An extensive range of over 40 genuine Triumph accessories are available for the new Tiger Sport 660, allowing customers to add even more practicality, technology, comfort and protection to their motorcycle, as well as versatile luggage options. All genuine accessories have been engineered alongside the motorcycle itself and all are subjected to the same rigorous quality and durability testing processes.

As well as the My Triumph Connectivity system, accessories include the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, heated grips, under-seat USB charger, scrolling indicators, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Luggage options include the all-new fully integrated panniers and two-helmet top box, both of which can be color coded to match the motorcycle, plus a lightweight cast aluminum luggage rack and fully waterproof roll bag.

For added protection, riders can add frame, engine and fork protectors, and for maximum security, an alarm and tracker are available (market specific) along with a range of bike locks.

All genuine Triumph accessories come with the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the motorcycle itself.

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240° firing order Capacity 660 cc Bore 74.04 mm Stroke 51.1 mm Compression 11.95:1 Maximum Power 80 HP (81 PS / 80 bhp) (59.6 kW) @ 10,250 rpm Maximum Torque 47 LB-FT (64 Nm) @ 6,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated steel Front Wheel Cast aluminum, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminum, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tyre 120/70 ZR 17 (58W) Rear Tyre 180/55 ZR 17 (73W) Front Suspension Showa 41mm upside down separate function cartridge forks, 150mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU, with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 150mm wheel travel Front Brakes Nissin two-piston sliding calipers, twin 310mm discs, ABS Rear Brakes Nissin single-piston sliding caliper, single 255mm disc, ABS Instruments Multi-function instruments with color TFT screen DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 81.5 in (2071 mm) Width (Handlebars) 32.8 in (834 mm) Height Without Mirrors 55 in / 51.7 inches (1398 mm / 1315mm) (high / low screen position) Seat Height 32.8 in (835 mm) Wheelbase 55.8 in (1418 mm) Rake 23.1º Trail 3.8 in (97.1 mm) Wet weight 454 lbs (206 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gal (17.2 liters) SERVICE Service interval 10,000 miles (16,000km) /12 months

Source : Triumph