California rider does west coast on LiveWire

Electrically driven motorcycles are known for their short leashes, but with the opening of a West Coast Green Highway in the United States, it’s become possible to make some interesting voyages on nothing but electrons and faith.

California Harley-Davidson owner Diego Cardenas had planned to spend his 50th birthday on June 30 in Spain, but we all know where that dream went. But where one door shuts, a window opens, so Cardenas fired up his LiveWire, jumped out the window of opportunity, and rode north along the west coast.

He set out on June 22 and rode more than 2,200 kilometres to the city of Blaine, in Washington state close enough to Vancouver to be a regular shopping spot for a lot of cheap Canadians. He reached Blaine on his birthday, and put out live social media reports of his progress along the way. Also, just in case electrons and faith didn’t work out—and of course because they wanted to be part of his birthday celebration—his wife and daughter accompanied him in a car.

The West Coast Green Highway is a network of electric vehicle DC fast charging stations located every 40 to 80 kilometres along Interstate 5 and other major roadways in Washington, Oregon, and California.

According to a Harley-Davidson Canada press release, Cardenas wanted his future grandchildren to be able to brag about his being the first person to make that ride on an electric motorcycle. Of course, there was also the possibility that he’d enjoy the ride. It was California, Oregon, and Washington states, after all. There are some good roads there.

“The trip was unbelievable, such a great journey,” said Cardenas (according to Harley-Davidson’s press office). “The West Coast Green Highway is a really good idea, there are so many options that you can be confident you will get to where you need to go. . . . If you have an electric bike, or any bike, just get out and ride during these challenging times. Do a road trip, it helps during these stressful times to free your mind and body to see new things.”

West Coast Green Highway : http://www.westcoastgreenhighway.com/#/find/nearest