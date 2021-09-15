Harley-Davidson’s Fuel Good Tour rolls across Canada this fall

12-STOP CROSS-COUNTRY EVENTS WILL CELEBRATE CANADA’S SMALL BUSINESSES AND FRONTLINE WORKERS

Fall may be on its way, but there’s still plenty of great riding left in the season! This September, Harley-Davidson Canada’s Fuel Good Tour will roll into towns across the country, giving riders everywhere another reason to polish up their bikes, connect with fellow riders and hit the open road.

Taking place over three weekends, partnering with The Moto Social, the Fuel Good Tour will stop at 12 local coffee shops and small businesses popular among Canadian bikers and known for supporting the riding community. Each event will welcome ALL riders and feature everything that makes a great day out with Harley-Davidson; delicious snacks and food, music, photo opportunities, and a slew of giveaways and prizes. Additionally, attendees will get a first-hand look at new additions to the Harley-Davidson legacy – either the 2021 Sportster™ S or 2021 Pan America™ 1250 will be on-site at the local events.

During the pandemic, Canada’s riding community has been starved of events that help maintain the incredible bond between bikers across the country and provide opportunities to engage with local communities and give back. The Fuel Good Tour will give Canadian bikers a range of destinations to ride to or meeting places to ride from; lending a helping hand to the small businesses that have suffered over the last 16 months and recognizing the incredible efforts of our frontline workers.

All riders attending Fuel Good Tour events will receive a free treat (coffee or ice cream) from the 12 participating local coffee shops and small businesses, courtesy of Harley-Davidson Canada. Additional giveaways on-site will include bandanas, sunglasses and kickstands, while attendees can also enter to win one of three $250 Harley-Davidson gift cards.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to “Nominate a Legend” as part of a special contest recognizing Canada’s frontline and essential workers. Nominations can be made at harleyheroes.ca through September 30th, and one winner will receive a trip for two to Muskoka’s JW Marriott Hotel.

The Fuel Good Tour runs from September 11th through September 26th. Tour dates:



WEEKEND 1

Saturday, September 11th

– CC’s Corner, Ottawa

o 6 Lennox St, Richmond, ON K0A 2Z0

o 10 AM – 4PM

– Cops Doughnuts, Toronto

o 4 Matilda St, Toronto, ON M4M 2A9

o 10 AM – 4PM



Sunday, September 12th

– Oak Surf Club, Wellington

o 303 Wellington Main St, Wellington, ON K0K 3L0

o 10 AM – 4PM

– Coywolf Coffee, Forks of the Credit

o 15596 McLaughlin Rd, Inglewood, ON L7C 1N1

o 10 AM – 4PM

WEEKEND 2

Saturday, September 18th

– Pressure Drop Coffee, Windsor

o 1055 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2P9

o 10 AM – 4PM

– Wolfgang Social Club, Montreal

o 4045 Ontario St E, Montreal, Quebec H1W 1T3

o 10 AM – 4PM

Sunday, September 19th

– Rose & Rooster, Halifax

o 6502 NS-207, Head of Chezzetcook, NS B0J 1N0

o 10 AM – 4PM

– Moto 49, Winnipeg

o 615 Mission St Unit 17, Winnipeg, MB R2J 4M1

o 10 AM – 4PM

WEEKEND 3

Saturday, September 25th

– Cloudburst Café, Squamish

o 1861 Mamquam Rd, Squamish, BC V8B 0G2

o 10 AM – 4PM

Sunday, September 26th

– Ace Coffee Roasters, Edmonton

o 10055 80 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 1T4

o 10 AM – 4PM

– Birds and the Beets Café, Vancouver

o 55 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1E9

o 10 AM – 4PM

– Phil and Sebastian, Calgary

o 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0G1

o 10 AM – 4PM

For more information about the Fuel Good Tour please visit: https://www.harley-davidson.com/ca/en/content/event-calendar.html.

Source : Harley-Davidson

Photo credit – Main picture: Viktor Radics – @vikpiccreative.