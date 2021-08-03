Meet the 2022 KTM 50 SX Factory Edition: The most Ready to Race 50 CC bike on the starting gate

KTM Canada is excited to introduce the 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION in conjunction with the 40th Annual AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Allowing junior riders to experience the full thrill of race-spec performance straight out of the crate, the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION comes equipped with a long list of premium components that emphasize its proximity to the championship-winning machines of KTM’s factory racing heroes.

The KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION gives the perfect first taste of the performance, capabilities and possibilities that run through the entire KTM SX range. In its 2022 trim, the bike is based on the successful platform that was first introduced just a year ago. This is a bike formed by racers, manufactured by racers and ready for the future racing stars of tomorrow.

This purebred race machine offers the same competitive advantage as found in the full-sized FACTORY EDITION bikes and is enhanced with a potent range of premium componentry. Advanced WP suspension, high-end brakes, FMF exhaust, CNC-machined aluminum components, minimal design to shave weight and Dunlop Geomax MX53 tires are just some of the ways in which the 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION sets the bar in the class.

For KTM, FACTORY EDITION means that the equipment applied to the KTM 50 SX is derived from the lessons learned and the testing done at the peak levels of racing across the globe. Other additions that let you know the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is as close as possible to its full-sized factory ‘cousins’ are the blue gripper race seat and a set of race-inspired graphics and colors. There’s no question that this machine is fully READY TO RACE.

KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

Special FACTORY EDITION graphics

FMF pipe

FMF silencer

Blue gripper seat

Smaller rear sprocket

CNC clutch cover

CNC ignition cover

Reworked jetting

Special clutch configuration

Gray grips

Chain guide with orange inserts

Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires

There isn’t a more fitting venue to introduce this exclusive machine than during the 2021 Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. As the largest amateur motocross race in the U.S., this event is the perfect backdrop to showcase the focus and intentions of the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION.

The 2022 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will arrive on KTM dealer floors from August 2021 onwards. For more information, visit ktm.com.