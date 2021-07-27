95th FIM ISDE: The Final Motocross will now be in Cassano Spinola, and also on live TV

The 95th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) is approaching and the organisers are refining every detail for the race. This is an important update about the relocation of Final MX on 4 September, which will no longer take place on the artificial circuit planned within the Tazio Nuvolari track, but on the permanent circuit “Valle Scrivia” in Cassano Spinola, province of Alessandria, Piedmont.

“Following various considerations relating above all to the necessary services, we came to the decision to transfer the conclusion of the event to this permanent circuit,” – explains Valter Carbone, member of the Organising Committee who is also responsible for the MX track.

“There are a number of factors which influenced this decision, both as regards the safety that an already structured cross-track can provide, and for the numerous ready-made services, including well-equipped paddock, ad hoc structures, as well as the indispensable fixed irrigation system. On 4 September it could be a very hot day and the succession of the various races could generate dust that can only be mitigated with the appropriate precautions at its disposal, precisely a permanent motocross system. The Final Motocross could also be decisive for the awarding of the title even at the last metre, and for this reason it must be the object of particular care in the preparatory phase.”

“The choice was enthusiastically welcomed by the owners of Valle Scrivia track and by the Municipal Administration, and from now on, on behalf of the Organising Committee, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to them. We also want to thank the owner of the Tazio Nuvolari circuit, Giorgio Traversa, for his availability and for having understood and accepted with a conciliatory approach the reasons and the choice of this variation.”

The Valle Scrivia MX circuit is located on the southern outskirts of the town of Cassano Spinola (a town of about 1600 inhabitants on the route that leads from Alessandria and Milan to Liguria) and is thirty-one kilometres from the Rivanazzano Terme paddock; it has already hosted high-level events, including national competitions.

The track is 1,750 metres long and has an area of 17,500 square metres, while the paddock area measures almost 30,000 square metres. This is equipped with parking for an area of 35,000 square metres. The surface of the entire structure reaches 128 thousand square metres. Participants will reach the cross-track along a largely asphalted route, it can also be easily reached for assistance via the A7 motorway with a slightly longer, but faster route. Another exciting update regarding the Final MX is the programming of live TV or all the last day event. For those who want to enjoy the FIM International Six Days of Enduro MX show in person, online presale tickets will be announced shortly; the number of admitted spectators will depend about evolution of the covid situation and the resulting regulations.

Source: FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme)