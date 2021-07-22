MV Agusta’s new City Pack apparel collection

A range of comfortable and stylish paddock-fashion garments, celebrating six iconic MV Agusta locations around the globe

MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. is officially launching its new online store with the unveiling of its latest apparel collection, “City Pack”, and an exceptional testimonial: legend rider Giacomo Agostini in person. Also, international celebrity model and actress Lera Abova features in the campaign, shot by star photographer Adam Katz Sinding. Garments in the range include T-shirts, hoodies and crew necks coming in six different versions, each featuring the geographic coordinates of emblematic MV Agusta locations: Schiranna, Monza, Milan, Rome, London and Dubai, which in some cases also happen to correspond to the latest openings of MV Agusta monobrand dealerships. The City Pack range is completed by paddock shorts and bermudas, and an MV Agusta branded cap.

Considered as part of the MV Agusta “uniform”, the collection draws on the practical, professional qualities of the clothing used by paddock staff and engineers, and is perfect for everyday, elegant casual wear. It represents the basic and true essence of what the brand stands for, in its purest form and without complicated graphics or designs. Entirely made in Italy, the City Pack collection also carries the unmistakeable flair and elegance of MV Agusta, whilst celebrating its presence in major cities around the world.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “ The City Pack apparel collection is part of our wider branded clothing proposition, with new exciting collections coming soon to our online store. It perfectly embodies our values of craftsmanship, passion, design, excellence and innovation, and I am sure our fans around the world will appreciate its high-quality and its essential yet eye-catching elegance. Motorcycling is a state of mind, and it doesn’t stop at simply riding a bike, it’s a way of life, it’s an attitude that also shows in the way you dress.”

The City Pack collection will be available for online orders starting July 15, 2021 on MV Agusta’s official website’s new store: https://mvagusta.store/.